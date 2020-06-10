A plethora for playoffs: MLB proposes up to 16 teams advance

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, a replica of the World Series trophy is seen in the stands as the Washington Nationals play the Houston Astros during a spring training baseball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Major League Baseball has proposed expanding the playoff field from 10 teams to as many as 16 for this year and next season. Other major sports are accustomed to more teams in the postseason. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)