Now it counts.
Preseason workouts have come to an end and the 2022-23 winter high school sports season has begun.
By early next week, every local winter team outside of gymnastics will have their first regular season contest. There are some contenders in the area this season, and a lot of strong athletes returning to their respective teams after big seasons last winter.
Here’s a look at some key storylines involving Cape Ann teams to look out for over the next three-plus months.
FISHERMEN RELOADED?
The Gloucester boys hockey team was the toast of the town last winter as the high flying, highly talented and supremely entertaining team reached the Division 2 state semifinals for the first time in 17 years thanks to one of the best scoring outputs in program history.
While the Fishermen lost a lot of talent from that 2022 squad — including a combined 137 points from Jack Costanzo (graduation) and Emerson Marshall, who transferred to Cushing Academy (where Costanzo is also playing in a post grad year) — they still have a lot of talent returning to the fold.
Juniors Brett Cunningham and Colby Jewell are already established star players and the team’s top two returning scorers, while junior goalie Nick Tarantino is back with tons of big game experience.
The entire Northeastern Conference saw a lot of talent leave, so the Fishermen should be right in the mix for the conference crown. They may not put up the gaudy offensive numbers they did a year ago, but expect another team that’s fun to watch and very good.
Elsewhere on the hockey scene, Rockport is looking for a third straight state tournament berth and has experienced players back in the fold. Goalie Jack Crompton makes the Vikings an immediate contender in the always solid Commonwealth Athletic Conference, with Michael Murphy the team’s leading returning scorer and Mike and Nick Nocella back after a solid 2022 campaign on the blue line.
In Division 4, Rockport will be a tough out against any team as it looks like a balanced squad that can win games in different ways.
The Gloucester girls are a junior laden team this winter with a lot of familiar faces from the field hockey program. A young Fishermen team took some lumps last year — only their second season since bringing the program back to varsity status after a hiatus — but they have a lot of players back entering their third varsity season, including returning all-star defensemen Ella Costa and Brooke McNiff.
HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR HORNETS’ BOYS HOOP
The Manchester Essex boys basketball team had a big 2022 campaign, reaching the Division 4 state quarterfinals. .The expectations are high once again this winter with four of five starters returning a year older, wiser and more battle tested.
Point guard A.J. Pallazola was the only starter lost to graduation, but the Hornets learned how to win without him on the floor last year; they raced off to a red hot start with their point guard on the shelf with an injury.
Manchester Essex can play a physical, half-court game with sharp shooting junior Cade Furse back as the leading returning scorer on Cape Ann, averaging nearly 18 points per game as a sophomore. Senior Brennan Twombly also returns at power forward after an all-star season last winter.
The Hornets could be the team to beat in the always deep Cape Ann League Baker Division and look poised for another deep tournament run.
The Hornets boys look to lead the way heading into the basketball season for local teams, boys and girls, as there was a lot of talent lost to graduation.
The Rockport girls, tournament qualifiers in each of the last three seasons, will be playing without Kylie Schrock in the lineup for the first time in six seasons, meaning they’ll need to develop a new go-to scoring option. Ava MacDowell is the team’s leading returning scorer and could step into that role.
The Gloucester boys lost its top three scorers from a year ago and will be looking for seniors Nate Montagnino and Adam Borowick to shoulder the scoring load this winter in a new-look starting lineup.
The Gloucester girls have the vast majority of their players back in the fold this winter under new head coach Tommy McDonald.
The Rockport boys look like they have some young, budding talent but are fairly young. Ed Merz is the team’s leading returning scorer while sophomores Patrick Reardon and Josiah Whitley both showed promise in solid freshmen seasons. Both 10 graders look to take on bigger roles this winter.
The Manchester Essex girls have some solid players returning, including Mechi O’Neil and Kendall Newton.
ENCORE FOR GHS WRESTLING?
Last winter was a banner year for the Gloucester wrestling team, with the first four NEC/CAL champs in program history.
This season the Fishermen again look strong led by juniors Jayden and Michael Toppan, twin brothers that each won a NEC/CAL title a year ago. Michael Toppan also took home a Division 3 North Sectional crown to boot.
Daniel Beaton, a 100-match winner and Division 3 state champ, will be tough to replace, but Gloucester head coach Matt Swanson has plenty of experienced wrestlers back outside of the Toppan brothers, including Tyler Nicastro, Joe Allen and Morgan Pennimpede.
This will be one of the more interesting teams to watch this winter, especially once the postseason tournaments roll around.
The Fishermen will be hosting five other programs at GHS this Saturday for the opening meet of the season, beginning at 9:30 a.m.