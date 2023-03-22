The final season of the 2022-23 school year has begun with local spring teams opening up preseason practices on Monday in anticipation of the start of the regular season.
The regular season is not set to begin until late next week or early April for most squads with tryouts underway and preseason scrimmages to follow. While we wait for the local squads to get back into game action, here’s a look at some storylines to watch out for until June from the MIAA state tournament sports.
BASEBALLAll three Cape Ann baseball teams made the postseason in 2022 with Manchester Essex’s Division 4 state title, the program’s second in four years, leading the way.
Rockport has the most players returning in 2023, losing only four players to graduation for a state tournament qualifying squad a year ago with as many as six starters returning to the fold.
Gloucester and Manchester Essex, on the other hand, will have a lot of newcomers in the starting lineups this spring but both programs have had a knack for reloading instead of rebuilding in recent years, expect those new starters to be rock solid.
New faces or not, all three Cape Ann high school baseball squads are always highly competitive against all comers and should be once again this spring.
SOFTBALL
There are three softball programs on Cape Ann once again as Manchester Essex returns to the diamond after not fielding a team in 2021 and 2022. The last time the Hornets fielded a team was in 2019. Frank Sarro is back as head coach and the last time Manchester Essex had a team it qualified for the postseason.
Gloucester looks like it’s reloaded and ready to contend in Division 3 this spring. With its pitcher, catcher and shortstop all back in the starting lineup, Gloucester is strong up the middle and has the vast majority of its starting lineup returning from a team that won 14 games a season ago. Defending Division 1 state runner-up and two-time defending conference champ Peabody looks like the team to beat in the Northeastern Conference once again, but Gloucester is without a doubt going to be one of the team’s to beat in a strong conference.
Rockport looks like it is going to be strong at the plate with six starters back from a team that was strong offensively in 2022. The Vikings, however, will have to break in a new pitcher this spring.
LACROSSEBased off of last year’s success, the Manchester Essex girls look like the top team on Cape Ann this spring. The Hornets reached the Division 4 State Finals in 2022, the program’s second state finals appearance in four years, and have a wealth of talent returning to the fold including four first team All Cape Ann League performers.
The Hornets are not only one of the favorites in the Cape Ann League, they’re one of the teams to beat in Division 4 once again.
The Manchester Essex boys also look improved this season after reaching the Round of 16 a year ago with the majority of its scoring punch back in the lineup.
In Gloucester, both the boys and girls were young squads a year ago. While both teams missed out on the postseason they should be improved in 2023 and playing meaningful games all year.
TENNISThe MIAA state-wide rankings showed that tennis is quite good in the old North Sectional, and on Cape Ann. Five of the six local squads reached the postseason in 2023 in the Gloucester boys, both Rockport and both Manchester Essex squads.
All five of those teams advanced at least one round in the postseason with the Lady Hornets reaching the Division 4 Semifinals and both the Rockport and Manchester Essex boys reaching the Division 3 Quarters. The Gloucester boys also have an entire lineup back in the fold after winning 14 matches last spring while the Rockport girls also return several experienced veterans that had tournament success last spring.