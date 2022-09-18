A-Team
GLOUCESTER 34 LYNNFIELD 26
The Youth Fishermen A-Team controlled last Sunday's game and opened the season with an 8-point win in a game that was not as close as the final score indicates as Gloucester was up by multiple scores for most of the contest.
Carlos Velazquez, Elijah Brooks, Anthony Murawski and Cole Mosely-Wynn all contributed to the Gloucester scoring effort with Velazquez's off-tackle runs picking up big yards. The offensive line of Anthony Aiello, Joe Gauvain, Max Thomas, Connor Oliveira and Connor Wagner along with fullback Jackson Cody and tight end Eddie Rodriguez all turned in impressive blocking performances, opening up big holes for the team's stable of running backs.
The defense was led by strong linebacker play from Velazquez, Brooks and Cody, who all recorded sacks. Nash Marshall had an interception in the secondary.
D-Team
MASCO 14 GLOUCESTER 6
Gloucester's youngest team battled all game against Masco but fell just short in a competitive contest.
Will Emerson led the Gloucester defense with a big game at defensive end while Dante Holding had an interception at cornerback. Fullback Michael Menyo and running back Braydon Simon did the bulk of the rushing with Simon scoring Gloucester's touchdown.
C-Team
LYNNFIELD 26 GLOUCESTER 0
The C-Team ran into a tough Lynnfield squad in last weekend's opener. Matthew Vargus and Micah McGrath ran the ball well while Nox Etienne and Cam Oliveira led the defense with multiple tackles each. Jackson Andrews and Bruin Allen played well on the offensive and defensive lines.