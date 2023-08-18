I was always drawn to local sports at a young age.
As a kid in the early and mid 90’s one of my favorite things to do was attend Gloucester High School sporting events — especially GHS hockey during its heyday — with my grandfather, former Gloucester Times sports reporter, the late John “Doc” Enos.
It was there where I saw the local traditions and the passion from the local athletes and their supporters up close and personal. I was instantly hooked, and eventually decided to make a career of it.
For the last 16-and-a-half years I have called the Gloucester Daily Times home, first as a sports and news reporter, and for the last 11-plus years as the Sports Editor. The job has brought me countless positive memories that have helped shape the person I’ve become. But that time is coming to a bittersweet end. Friday is my last day as the Gloucester Daily Times Sports Editor as I move on to other endeavors outside the world of journalism.
Before I go, I wanted to reflect on my time covering local sports and, most importantly, say thank you to the many who have helped me along the way.
To my colleagues in the Gloucester Times office, Andrea Holbrook, Paul Bilodeau, Gail McCarthy, Joanne MacKenzie, Ethan Forman and Stephen Hagan; thank you for always making the office an enjoyable place to visit and always lending a helping hand with story ideas, feedback and any other local happenings.
Thank you to my North of Boston Media Group sports colleagues, Phil Stacey, Matt Williams and Nick Giannino. It was always a pleasure sharing local stories and talking local sports, especially our weekly podcast with Bill Newell, and catching me up to speed on teams outside the Cape Ann coverage area that I may be covering.
To the dozens of photographers I’ve worked with over the years, most recently Paul Bilodeau and Kirk Williamson, your pictures and knowledge of your craft brought the sports page to life in a way that no written article could.
Thank you to former Times Editor and Sports Editor Dom Nicastro and former Sports Editor Steve Maniaci for giving me my first shot in the business at the Gloucester Daily Times before I graduated from Salem State University as a 23-year-old and helping me learn the ropes of the business. Thank you to former Sports Editors Matt Langone and Matt Burke and the late Ray Lamont, former Times Editor, for letting me find my voice as a reporter and continue to grow in the profession.
That brings us to the schools I cover. High school sports coverage is the life blood of a local sports page and the coaches and administrators at Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex are all top notch.
To Athletic Directors Bryan Lafata (Gloucester), John Parisi (Rockport) and Cami Molinare (Manchester Essex), thank you for always making it as easy as possible to cover local games, you all do an exemplary job and are an asset to your student athletes. That goes for the former Athletic Directors I have worked with as well, Kim Patience and Julie Smith of Gloucester; Mary Ryan of Rockport and Kelly Wolff and Paul Murphy of Manchester Essex as well.
To the local coaches, thank you for stepping up and doing a sometimes thankless job for the athletes in the community. High school sports are memories that last a lifetime and great coaches, which I have dealt with countless, only make it that much more memorable. Thank you for helping me learn the intricacies of the game and for always being there to promote your athletes.
Each of the three Cape Ann schools were a pleasure to cover and I have serious admiration for all three.
When it comes to Gloucester, no school shows more pride in where they come from. It’s always great to watch teams play for the name on the front of the jersey and that epitomizes Gloucester sports. The way the teams know and respect tradition while at the same time carving their own path is unmatched.
For Rockport, I always admired the way the teams embraced their disadvantages instead of letting it hamper them. As one of the smallest schools in the state, Rockport is at a size disadvantage against just about every team they play. But they still embrace the challenge and take on all comers with enthusiasm and pride.
I always had great respect for the culture of excellence at Manchester Essex. Their sports teams are good and they all seem to push each other to get better. Attend a Manchester Essex game and you will surely see players from other sports teams there to root on their fellow Hornets.
Also, thank you to the Gloucester Daily Times readers for following along with the coverage and giving feedback and story ideas throughout the years. It is all greatly appreciated.
Now that I’ve thanked everyone, I’d like to reflect on the last 16 years of sports coverage. One of my favorite things to do is take a look back at past success, and I’ve been lucky enough to cover a lot of it.
Early on in my career between 2007 and 2010, I was fortunate enough to cover five high school Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium, four for Gloucester — three of them wins — and one Super Bowl title from Manchester Essex. Covering those teams with then colleagues Matt Langone and Rich Slate is one of the most fun times I’ve had on the job. Not only were those teams good, they were fun to watch dismantle their opponents.
The 2009 snow game where Gloucester buried Bridgewater-Raynham is always one that will stand out above the rest, but they were all memorable in their own way. The way the 2007 squad intimidated opponent Hingham before the game even started was something I still haven’t seen in a big moment since. In hindsight, a 41-0 drubbing was not so surprising after watching the Harbormen literally shake in their cleats during team intros. The 2008 Manchester Essex champs were one of the most dominant teams pound-for-pound that I ever covered with only one competitive game the entire year en route to a state crown. Then there’s the 2010 Gloucester team, one of the most well oiled machines I’ve ever seen, they were good everywhere and they knew it, dominating Bridgwater-Raynham again for a second straight title.
It may not have ended in a Super Bowl, but watching the 2018 Fishermen football team roll through the Div. 4 North bracket by punishing teams physically was also a memorable cover.
In addition to the football Super Bowl games, I was able to cover two baseball state finals, both Manchester Essex wins, and five other North Sectional baseball finals involving all three Cape Ann schools.
The 2019 Gloucester softball run to the Div. 2 State Finals was also an unforgettable ride as the team made history as Gloucester’s first girls sports team to reach a MIAA State Final. Gloucester’s 2009 Div. 1 North title run and win over St. John’s Prep, a team that featured two current professional athletes in Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks and Mike Yastrzemski of the San Francisco Giants going up against a Fishermen squad that was a little small for Div. 1. Well the feisty Fishermen were not intimidated and picked up a walk-off 8-7 win. I can still picture Ryan Cusick’s double into the gap to score the winning run in one of the best moments in GHS history.
The Gloucester hockey team’s 2022 run to the Div. 2 State Semifinals is also a special season that I will never forget. The crowd pleasing style of play combined with the incredible atmosphere from a sell-out crowd at Talbot Rink was the best atmosphere I’ve covered in high school sports.
I would be lying if I said I was a field hockey expert, or even remotely familiar with the intricacies of the game, when I first started local sports. But thanks to the stellar play of the local squads, which routinely make deep tournament runs, I can now consider myself a bit of an expert in the sport. Watching talented, well coached teams take on other talented, well coached teams several times each year will do that. It made me a fan of the game because I got to see it at its highest level. Gloucester is always a deep tournament threat while Manchester Essex is always knocking on the door for a title, and Rockport is always a well coached squad. They all play the game the right way and the success speaks for itself.
I got to watch Gloucester soccer evolve with the refurbished Newell Stadium to a defensive minded program due to the small dimension of the old stadium, to an offensive juggernaut on the new turf field.
Speaking of the turf field, one of my favorite moments personally was the first football game on the newly refurbished field where my younger brother, John Curcuru, scored the first ever touchdown on the turf. Sitting in the press box named after my grandfather while watching my brother score the first TD was a big moment of pride.
I was there when Rockport boys soccer won the program’s first and only sectional title, a 1-0 win over St. Mary’s in a rock fight of a game at Manning Field to capture the Div. 3 North crown.
I was also lucky enough to cover two State Tennis championships from Manchester Essex. The 2013 title was particularly memorable at St. John’s Shrewsbury. The previous match was running late so No. 3 singles and the two doubles matches were the first to get going. Manchester Essex swept those three matches in 25 minutes and clinched a state title before their two best players at No. 1 and No. 2 singles even started to warm up. It was an odd circumstance for sure but memorable none the less.
I had the pleasure of covering the highest scoring football game in the history of the North Shore, an absolute barn burner between Manchester Essex and North Shore Tech which ended in a 64-47 Hornets win.
That brings me to the unique sports I get to cover, the sports that can only be seen on Cape Ann. I was lucky to cover 15 years of the St. Peter’s Fiesta and am happy to say I am one of few sports reporters that has put together a baseball box score then covered a greasy pole competition in the same week.
The last 16-and-a-half years have been an unforgettable time in my life. Thank you to the Cape Ann community for following me every step of the way, your interest and passion for sports is what made it all worthwhile.