The Gloucester baseball team did all the scoring it needed early on in Monday’s Division 3 First Round game against Fairhaven.
The No. 8 Fishermen exploded for five-runs in the opening frame, but were held in check the rest of the way by Blue Devils pitching. The five runs, however, were more than enough support for staff ace Brett Moore, who went the distance in a 5-1 Gloucester win at Nate Ross Field.
With the win, the Fishermen move to 15-6 on the season and will host No. 9 Ashland (15-6) in the Division 3 Round of 16 at Nate Ross Field on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.). Gloucester baseball has now won at least one postseason game in each of the last five tournaments.
“It wasn’t perfect but the message we are stressing to the team is that tournament wins are not easy and it’s an accomplishment to be advancing to the next round,” Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said. “It’s always a good thing when you can get a win in game number 21.”
The Fishermen sent 10 batters to the plate with five of them coming around to score on four hits and three walks in the bottom of the first inning.
Zach Morris opened up the scoring with a single up the middle to score Jack Costanzo, who also singled. After a Danny Hafey walk, Nick Rapchuck skied a fly ball to deep right that was misjudged by the right fielder for a base hit scoring Zach Oliver, who walked. Aidan Cornetta, who led the Fishermen going 3-for-3 at the plate, followed with a base knock to right scoring Morris for a 3-0 Fishermen advantage. Tommy Elliott drew a bases loaded walk to score Hafey and Cornetta later came in to score on a wild pitch to give the Fishermen all the runs they needed in their first at bat.
Ashland, however, finished strong on the mound as Aidan Hassey came out of the bullpen with only one out in the first inning and allowed no runs in 5 2/3 innings, surrendering only two hits, both from Cornetta, with an effective curve ball setting the tone early in the count.
“He was pitching backwards, credit to him for making the pitches but we need to adjust better,” Gentile said. “Later on in the tournament we can’t go silent for the final five innings like that.”
The Gloucester bats may have quieted over the final five innings, but the run support was plenty for Moore, who labored through a few innings and had an uncharacteristic five walks and two hit batsmen, but he only allowed five hits and struck out eight while getting outs with a heavy dose of fastball and changeup to keep his team comfortably ahead all game.
With Fairhaven threatening in the fifth, Moore picked a runner off first base with two on to get out of the jam. Fairhaven finally got on the board in the seventh on a RBI double from Gavin Fltetcher, but Moore struck out the last two batters to finish off the game.
Moore also got great defense behind him. Zach Oliver made a nice play on a chopper to his left to end the top of the first while shortstop Jack Costanzo made a great play up the middle to take a base hit away from Connor Sorelle. Catcher Danny Hafey made a pick off a low throw at home plate to get a force out in the fifth when the Blue Devils had the bases loaded with one out in the frame, a flyout to right ended the threat.
Costanzo, second baseman Emerson Marshall and first baseman Zach Morris combined to put together a highlight reel double play to stop a Fairhaven threat in the sixth. Costanzo charged a chopper and threw to second, which Marshall bare-handed for the out and threw to first, where Morris completed the double play with a nice pick on a short hop.
“Defensively we were great all game,” Gentile said. “Even when there was a bad throw or two, someone was there to pick up their teammate. Hafey’s play at the plate was big and Oliver got us started on the right foot in the field by cutting off that chopper in the first. That’s our game, pitching and defense and that’s the reason we’re moving on.”
The Fishermen now turn their attention to Ashland in the Second Round, where they will be looking to advance to the third round for the third straight tournament.