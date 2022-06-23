170625_GT_DSM_SeineBoat_3.jpg

Coxmen Vito Giacalone and scudler Joe Balbo push their crew Merger as they head to the finish in the Senior Seine Boat Races in 2017.

 Staff file photo

1959- The Beachcombers

1960- No Record

1961- No Record

1962- No Record

1963- No Record

1964- The Gondoliers

1965- The Gondoliers

1966- Young at Heart

1967- No Record

1968- No Record

1969- No Record

1970- The Young Scrods

1971- The Youngsters

1972- The All Beefers

1973- No winner

1974- The All Beefers

1975- No Winner

1976- No Winner

1977- The Kids

1978- Mean Machine

1979- Mean Machine

1980- The Kids

1981- The Kids

1982- The Kids

1983- Desire

1984- Desire

1985- Desire

1986- Desire

1987- Raging Bulls

1988- Raging Bulls

1989- Raging Bulls

1990- The Stoppers

1991- Allied Forces

1992- Allied Forces

1993- Over the Top

1994- Determination

1995- Determination

1996- Die Hard

1997- Die Hard

1998- Stayin Alive

1999- Perfect Storm

2000- Kaos

2001- Synergy

2002- Kaos

2003- Fast and Furious

2004- Tutta Forza

2005- Sleepy’s Heavy Artillery

2006- G-Force

2007- Seize the Moment

2008- Seize the Moment

2009- Kaos

2010- Kaos

2011- Kaos

2012- Closing Time

2013- Kaos

2014- Wharf Rats

2015- Lock ‘n Load

2016- Forza Furia

2017- The Merger

2018- Iron Village

2019- The Merger

2020- No competition

2021- No competition

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you