220624-pbi-gt-fspofri-694.jpg

Backlash, 2022 Women’s Seine Boat champs.

 PAUL BILODEAU/Staff photo

1996- Affirmative Action

1997- Affirmative Action

1998- Affirmative Action

1999- Affirmative Action

2000- Affirmative Action

2001- Sister Act

2002- Sister Act

2003- Chicks with Sticks

2004- Sister Act II

2005- Sister Act II

2006- Oar’Dacious

2007- Oar’Dacious

2008- All Jacked Up

2009- Oar’Dacious

2010- Oar’Dacious

2011- Oar’Dacious

2012- Oar’Dacious

2013- Rowgue

2014- Oar’Dacious

2015- Breakfast Club (Rowgue)

2016- Backlash

2017- Rowgue

2018- Rowgue

2019- Backlash

2020- No competition

2021- No competition

2022- Backlash

