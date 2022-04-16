The high school baseball season is barely three weeks old and Gloucester High has already had three absolute classics at Nate Ross Field. Unfortunately, the Fisherman have come out on the losing end of all three battles.
The latest memorable bout at home came Friday when visiting Beverly rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh to hold off Gloucester, 5-4.
Zach Oliver's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth tied the ballgame and Zach Morris gave Gloucester the lead with an RBI single that plated Aidan Cornetta, who reached on a bunt single earlier in the frame. A potential insurance run was thrown out at home to end the inning, however, and Beverly came up with hot bats in the top of the seventh.
After Logan Petrosino hit a solo home to square the game at 4-4, Sam Armbruster worked a walk and came around to score on Bradley McCafferty's RBI single. Beverly's Cooper Gavin retired Gloucester in order in the seventh to give the Panthers (4-1) their third straight win while Gloucester (2-3) remained winless at home, with two of the three losses coming in extra innings.
Beverly jumped ahead 3-0 but the Fisherman got two in the fourth to set up their sixth inning comeback bid. Danny Hafey (walk) scored on a wild pitch and Cornetta came around to score when Brett Moore reached on an error.
Emerson Marshall had a hit and scored for Gloucester while Cornetta went 2-for-3 and had the squad's lone extra base hit with a double. Morris got the start and struck out six in four innings of work with two errors leading to an unearned run and the early Panthers lead.
Gloucester is back at it Monday, hosting Marblehead at 11 a.m.