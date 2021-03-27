AP source: 49ers trade up for No. 3 pick from Dolphins

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle. The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month's draft. Drafting a quarterback would likely lead to the end of Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure in San Francisco either in a trade this season or after a year if the Niners opt to keep a veteran to help ease the transition for a rookie QB. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)