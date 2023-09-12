Area High School Football Scoring - Week 1

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
PLAYER TEAM TOUCHDOWNS PAT 2-POINT FIELD GOAL TOTAL
Quinn Brady Manchester 3 0 1 0 20
Cam LaGrassa St. John's Prep 3 0 0 0 18
Quinn Rocco Ryan Salem 3 0 0 0 18
John Gucciardi Gloucester 2 0 1 0 14
Eli Batista Peabody 2 0 0 0 12
Danny Conant Beverly 2 0 0 0 12
Mac Edgerton Manchester 2 0 0 0 12
Louie Harrington Ipswich 2 0 0 0 12
Jaylen Severino Gloucester 2 0 0 0 12
Alex Silva Peabody 2 0 0 0 12
Devante Ozuna Salem 1 0 2 0 10
Logan Abboud Salem 1 0 0 0 6
Dylan Aliberti St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6
Kurtis Bruch Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6
Henry Buettler Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6
Will Bush Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6
Chris Collins Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Robbie Engel Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Gael Garcia St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6
Odin Garron Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6
Owen Gasinowski Danvers 1 0 0 0 6
Jake Gilbert Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Isaiah Gonzalez Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
Joe Gucciardi Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6
Zach Hurd Manchester 1 0 0 0 6
Michael Indelicato Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Jayce Jean-Pierre Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Ajay King Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
Mason McSweeney St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6
Devin O'Brien Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Albert Pujols Salem 1 0 0 0 6
Caden Schrock Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Brady Selvais Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Kayden Souza Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6
Elias Vasquez Salem 1 0 0 0 6
Corey Grimes Salem 0 5 0 0 5
Langdon Laws St. John's Prep 0 5 0 0 5
Dominic Scalese Peabody 0 5 0 0 5
Greg Motorny Marblehead 0 1 0 1 4
Cameron Widtfeldt Gloucester 0 4 0 0 4
Jack Hazell Swampscott 0 0 1 0 2
Arbri Halilaj Masconomet 0 2 0 0 2
Danny Pierce Beverly 0 2 0 0 2
Aidan Silva Fenwick 0 2 0 0 2
Caden McCollum Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2
Drew Lane Ipswich 0 0 1 0 2
Xavier Parsons Essex Tech 0 0 1 0 2
Connor Ackerman Danvers 0 1 0 0 1
Joe Marino Swampscott 0 1 0 0 1

Trending Video

Recommended for you