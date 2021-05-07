BASEBALL
Manchester Essex 5, Ipswich 1: Jack Shaw struck out six hitters over five innings to pick up the win while Colin Coyne cracked a two-run double as the Hornets won their season opener.
Vaughn O’Leary 2-2 with a run scored for the winners, while Will Levendusky added an RBI double. Kellan Heney also had a big day for Manchester Essex with a pair of hits, including an RBI double, while scoring a run and swiping two bases.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Rockport 0: The Vikings battled throughout but couldn't push any runs across in dropping their season opener to their Cape Ann League rivals.
BOYS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Rockport 2: The Vikings dropped their season opener to a talented Hamilton-Wenham squad.
Cole Thurston picked up a win at third singles for Rockport, taking down Colin Leary with a 6-1, 6-3 decision.
The second doubles tandem of Hunter Brown and Alex Norris were also victorious, prevailing over the Generals' Luke Domoracki and Henry Stinson by a 6-3, 6-2 count. Will Gren and Quentin Wilkins battled at the first two singles spots before falling, as did Ethan Anderson and Colby Kelly at first doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Manchester Essex 5, Ipswich 0: The Hornets began their season in style, winning four of their five matches in straight sets against their Cape Ann League rivals.