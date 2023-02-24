BOYS HOCKEY
Lynnfield 4, Gloucester 3 (OT)
The Fishermen finished up the regular season at 12-7-1 overall with Wednesday’s overtime loss to the Cape Ann League champions at Talbot Rink.
Brett Cunningham scored a pair of goals for the locals, with Jackson Hakes delivering his first varsity goal.
Gloucester now awaits the Division 2 state tournament pairings, which will be released Saturday morning.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Randolph 60, Manchester Essex 50
The defending Division 3 state champions pinned just the third loss on the Hornets (17-3) this winter.
Manchester Essex will learn its opening round state tournament opponent this Saturday.