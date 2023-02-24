BOYS HOCKEY

Lynnfield 4, Gloucester 3 (OT)

The Fishermen finished up the regular season at 12-7-1 overall with Wednesday’s overtime loss to the Cape Ann League champions at Talbot Rink.

Brett Cunningham scored a pair of goals for the locals, with Jackson Hakes delivering his first varsity goal.

Gloucester now awaits the Division 2 state tournament pairings, which will be released Saturday morning.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Randolph 60, Manchester Essex 50

The defending Division 3 state champions pinned just the third loss on the Hornets (17-3) this winter.

Manchester Essex will learn its opening round state tournament opponent this Saturday.

