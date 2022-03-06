Boys Basketball
NO. 11 ARCHBISHOP WILLIAMS 77 NO. 22 GLOUCESTER 41
The Fishermen (8-14) were eliminated from the Division 3 State Tournament in Friday's First Round game on the road. Gloucester never led at any point on the night but hung around in the first quarter before Archbishop Williams broke out to a big lead in the second, taking a 43-19 lead into the half.
Zach Oliver led the way for Gloucester with 24 points, Nate Montagnino had seven.
Boys Hockey
NO. 5 WINTHROP 4 NO. 28 ROCKPORT 0
Rockport (8-13) hung around for most of the night and were competitive against a dangerous No. 5 seed in the First Round of the Division 4 State Tournament, but Winthrop scored twice in the third period in a game it never trailed to win the battle of the Vikings.
Rockport trailed only 1-0 after one and 2-0 after two, but could not find consistent offense against a standout defensive team. Jack Crompton played well in goal, keeping Rockport in it until late.
Girls Basketball
NO. 5 TYNGSBOROUGH 55 NO. 28 MANCHESTER ESSEX 26
The Hornets (6-16) ran into a tough No. 5 seed on the road Friday in the Division 4 First Round, falling behind early and never recovering against a strong defensive squad.
Tess Carpenter led the way for Manchester Essex with seven points, Mackay Brooks had six.