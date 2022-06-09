Boys Tennis
ROCKPORT 3 HOPEDALE 2
The No. 9 Vikings (11-6) are now 2-for-2 in State Tournament matches, following up the first postseason win in program history in the First Round with a big win on the road over the No. 8 seed in Division 4.
“It was a great match and a great win for the program,” Rockport head coach Ted Twombly said. “We were very evenly matched and it was hard fought the whole way.”
With the match tied at 2-2 it all came down to No. 2 singles, and it was Rockport’s Alex Norris that came away with the match deciding point. Norris won in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) to clinch the win and the singles sweep for the Vikings. Ed Merz was victorious at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-3) and Cash Eck picked up the win at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-1) to send Rockport into the Elite 8 in the program’s first every State Tournament appearance.
The Vikings also played well in doubles action and Twombly was quick to credit the play of senior captains Renzo Parades and Colby Kelly, who helped lead the team to the best season in program history.
“We came into this season wanting to change the brand of the program and be known as a hard working, disciplined team,” Twombly said “It was the two senior captains that took to it and got us to this point. All the hard work has paid off.”
Rockport now advances to the Division 4 Quarterfinals where the top seed awaits in Weston. The Vikings will travel to Weston (16-1) on Saturday (4 p.m.) with a spot in the Semifinals on the line.
“We’re going to give it our all and see what happens,” Twombly said. “This has been a very successful season and the kids have been working at it since the cold in March. Now we’ve made it into the Elite 8 and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
DOVER-SHERBORN 5
GLOUCESTER 0
The No. 15 Fishermen ran into one of the powerhouse programs in the state when it comes to the smaller school divisions, getting shut out by the No. 2 seed in the Second Round of the Division 3 State Tournament.
Despite the loss Gloucester, which finishes up the season at 13-6 competed well in all five matches. Sophomore Andry Payano Sosa battled one of the state’s elite players at No. 1 singles and hung in there, falling 2-6, 2-6. Sophomore Anders Littman also competed well at No. 2 singles, going against an experienced senior and falling 2-6, 5-7. At No. 3 singles Luke McElhenny also went down putting up a fight, falling 2-6, 2-6.
“Dover-Sherborn was clearly the better team today, but at no point did we feel like we didn’t belong on the same court as them,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “We’ve seen one of the team teams in the state and we have something to aim for.”
The future looks bright for the two-time defending Northeastern Conference Lynch Division champs, who will return their entire starting lineup in 2023.