Girls Tennis
ROCKPORT 4, NANTUCKET 1
The Vikings became the first team in program history to qualify for the tournament and are now the first team in program history to win a state tournament match. No. 14 Rockport picked up the convincing win at home on Monday in the first round of the Division 4 State Tournament over No. 19 Nantucket.
Rockport was led by a sweep at the singles matches, all in straight sets. Alexis Berglund won at the No. 1 spot (6-1, 6-4), Michelle Allen was victorious at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0) and Talia McWilliams won at No. 3 (6-0, 6-1). Rockport also won No. 2 doubles after Nantucket defaulted because the match was already decided with the Rockport singles sweep.
The Vikings now advance to the Second Round where No. 3 Lynnfield awaits on the road Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
ROCKPORT 3, SUTTON 2
The Vikings (10-6) earned a big win in the opening round of the Division 4 State Tournament at home on Tuesday. It was Rockport’s first ever State Tournament win in its first ever postseason appearance.
Rockport got the deciding point at No. 1 doubles with Renzo Parades and Hunter Brown winning in two very competitive sets (7-5, 7-5). Ed Merz was victorious at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-2) and Cash Eck won at No. 3 singles (6-3, 6-2).
The Vikings now advance to the Second Round of the Division 4 State Tournament on Thursday at No. 8 Hopedale (4 p.m.)
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5, SOUTHBRIDGE 0
The No. 3 Hornets move to 15-3 on the season with the shutout win over the No. 30 seed on Monday at Endicott College in the First Round of the Division 4 State Tournament.
Manchester Essex wins came from John Pope at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0), Jack Cummins at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0), Roemer DeWidt at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-0), Owen Bappe and Remsen Demeo and No. 1 doubles (6-0, 6-2) and Nick MacFarland and Charlie Virden at No. 2 doubles (6-1, 6-0).
Manchester Essex hosts No. 14 Bromfield on Wednesday (4 p.m.) in the Second Round.
Baseball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 9, MONMOY 6
The fifth-seeded Hornets move to 11-9 with Monday’s win in the first round of the Division 4 State Tournament.
Vaughn O’Leary picked up the win going six innings while striking out nine and allowing two earned runs. Isaac Porat went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs while A.J. Pallazola had two hits and two runs scored. Ryan Andrews and Henry Otterbein drove in two runs a piece.
Manchester Essex will host No. 12 Monument Mountain in the second round of the Division 4 State Tournament later this week at Memorial Park in Essex (date and time TBA).
HOPKINS ACADEMY 6, ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings (5-14) were eliminated from the tournament at home on Monday.
Rockport struggled to find runs against a tough Hopkins Academy ace.