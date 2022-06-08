Baseball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 11, MONUMENT MOUNTAIN 10
The fifth-seeded Hornets (12-9) survived an upset bid from No. 12 Monument Mountain on Wednesday at Gosbee Park in the Second Round of the Division 4 State Tournament.
Manchester Essex trailed the entire game, including 10-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh before a four-run rally sealed the victory.
With the win No. 5 Manchester Essex advances to the Division 4 Quarterfinals where it will host No. 13 Leicester (date and time TBA), a 4-3 upset winner over Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday.
Girls Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 3, BOURNE 2
The No. 6 Hornets move to 13-7 with the win over a competitive No. 11 seed on Wednesday at Endicott College.
Manchester Essex will face a familiar foe in the Division 4 Quarterfinals in No. 3 Lynnfield, a Cape Ann League rival which Manchester Essex beat, 3-2 last month. The two teams will square off on Saturday at Lynnfield Middle School (4 p.m.).
LYNNFIELD 3, ROCKPORT 2
The No. 14 Vikings (8-9) went out in a hard fought match on the road in the Second Round of the Division 4 State Tournament against the No. 3 seed.
Rockport swept the doubles with both matches going to three-sets. Francesca Twombly and Lynn Morin won at the No. 1 spot (4-6, 6-1, 6-3) with Ava MacDowell and Fiona Canning winning at the No. 2 spot (6-2, 4-6, 7-6).
Rockport finishes up a successful 2022 campaign that saw the program earn its first ever State Tournament berth and pick up its first ever State Tournament win.
Boys Lacrosse
MANCHESTER ESSEX 14, ABINGTON 9
The No. 19 Hornets (8-10) won their tournament opener on the road Wednesday at the No. 14 seed.
Manchester Essex advances to the Division 4 Second Round against the winner of Thursday’s Second Round game between No. 3 Wahconah and No. 30 Oakmont.