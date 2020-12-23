Arizona hires Patriots assistant Fisch as head coach

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback coach Jedd Fisch coaches players during NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass. Arizona is hiring New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Fisch is filling the vacancy created when Arizona fired Kevin Sumlin earlier this month after the Wildcats finished the season winless, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school was still preparing an official announcement. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)