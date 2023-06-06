PEABODY — Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lynch remembers going to his bosses at WCVB one day and lamenting that young people doing bad things were always on the newscasts. There were thousands of young people out there doing good things, every day, without being recognized, he reasoned.
Some 31 years ago, Gerard Moynihan had the same thought ... and two of the most enduring and prestigious programs to recognize student-athletes in New England were born.
In Lynch’s case, it was the famous “High-5” segment highlighting Boston area high school athletes that ran on TV for decades, while in Moynihan’s it was the launch of the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete Awards program that celebrated its 31st year at the annual Salem Country Club luncheon on Tuesday.
St. John’s Prep senior hockey and lacrosse ace Jimmy Ayers and Masconomet senior field hockey star Maggie Sturgis were presented as the 2023 Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Year, joining an illustrious club of yearly winners that includes professional athletes, Olympians, college coaches, educators and politicians among its members.
Sturgis, who hails from Topsfield, was a three-time Salem News Field Hockey Player of the Year and graduated with 179 points (one of the highest totals in North Shore history).
“I’m truly honored,” said Sturgis, who will play field hockey at College of the Holy Cross. “My mom always said school work had to be done before sports. In my house, it was always grades first and I’m really grateful I was able to do both the school works and play.”
A National Honor Society who carried a grade point average over 4.457, Sturgis also served as her Class Treasurer at Masconomet. Remarkably, she’s the first Chieftain to be a yearly winner since 2010 and first girl from the Tri-Town in 29 years.
“As a class officer, she was always doing work behind the scenes, never cared about recognition,” said Reilly Finnegan, an English teacher and Masco’s Class of 2023 advisor who Sturgis chose to introduce her Tuesday. “Maggie always sees things that are bigger than herself.”
Ayers, a Hamilton native, is arguably the best lacrosse players in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. He’s led the Eagles to yet another top-seed in the Division 1 state tournament as he and his teammates try to three-peat as champs, but he’s just as accomplished in the classroom. A future Johns Hopkins student-athlete, he carries a 4.27 GPA and is a member of both the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.
“College coaches would ask me about his grades and I’d say the transcript speaks for itself,” said SJP lacrosse coach John Pynchon, who also coaches Ayers’ older brothers. “I always think of a picture of Jimmy, his brother and their dad playing hockey in full gear in their backyard rink. He just loves competition ... it doesn’t matter if its at the TD Garden for a state title or in a yard in Hamilton, they all just love playing.”
Also a state champion in ice hockey as a junior, Ayers had 53 career points on the ice and boasts 211 in lacrosse heading into the playoffs.
“I’m grateful to my family for always supporting me,” said Ayers. “My coaches and teammates helped create these times in my life that I’ll never forget and my teachers allowed me to pursue a great education.”
Lynch, who grew up in Swampscott and was a star athlete both for the Big Blue and at Harvard University, was honored with a post-graduate award and shared a few remarks. He recalled Patriots Bill Belichick telling stories about running hills before the epic comeback win against Atlanta in Super Bowl 51, noting that New England was prepared for the long halftime and second half grind when the Falcons were gassed.
“The price for success is always paid in advance,” said Lynch.
Retiring Masconomet cross country coach Joe Casey received this year’s Lifetime Commitment Award from within the schools. Over 53 years, he left an unforgettable mark on boys and girls across many disciplines including basketball, which he began coaching at Masco in 1969.
“I remember when I got the job offer, I said ‘What’s a Masconomet?’ I was from Dorchester, I had no idea,” joked Casey, a member of the Mass. State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame. “I’m so glad I picked that job because I absolutely love the place.
“I’m so thankful for this award and for everything the Moynihans do to recognize student-athletes. Getting good grades does not make you a wimp ... I told that to every kid I ever coached.”
Beverly icon Todd Lampert received the Lifetime Commitment Award from outside the schools. The longtime purveyor of Todd’s Sporting Goods, he and his sons have outfitted thousands of athletes across the North Shore with uniforms and practice gear over the years. He’s also a trusted friend and advisor to many coaches in the Northeastern Conference and served as volunteer goalie coach for one of the best women’s hockey programs in America at Northeastern for more than 18 years.
“I was a coach for more than 50 years and I’m lucky that my wife left me go back,” Lampert quipped. “Once you start coaching, you can never get it out of your system. You want to help make the kids feel good and they end up making you feel good.”
The award winners were selected by the sports editors of The Salem News, Gloucester Times, Newburyport News, MSONewsports.com and the Lynn Daily Item. Each month, coaches and athletic directors from around the region submit nominees for a Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month and the year winner is chosen from among those honorees; Sturgis and Ayers each receive a $2,000 scholarship as part of their awards.
ALL TIME MOYNIHAN LUMBER STUDENT ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
Year;Name, School
2023; Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet; Jimmy Ayers, St. John’s Prep
2022; Arianna Bezanson, Danvers; Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep
2021; Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex;Kyle Odoy, Triton
2020; India Ingemi, Beverly;Tyler Godfrey, Triton
2019; Tracy Wood, Gloucester;Sam Acquaviva, Newburyport
2018; Jennie Meagher, Bishop Fenwick;Andrew Riccio, Ham-Wenham
2017; Katerina Hassapis, No. Reading;Hugh Calice, Beverly
2016; Sarah Welch, Beverly;Hunter Costa, St. John’s Prep
2014; Caitlin Harty, Beverly;Everest Crawford, Gloucester
2013; Catarina Rocha, Peabody;Brendan Flaherty, Beverly
2012; Catarina Rocha, Peabody; Trevor Lyons, Ham.-Wenham
2011; Becca Graves, Bishop Fenwick;Colin Blackwell, St. John’s Prep
2010; Monica Adler, Beverly;Chris Splinter, Masconomet
2009; Emily Lanois, Ham.-Wenham;Dylan Maki, Gloucester
2008; Emily Lanois, Ham.-Wenham;Nate Brakeley, St. John’s Prep
2007; Lauren Blodgett, Peabody;Ryan Malo, St. John’s Prep
2006; Shea Fitzpatrick, Lynnfield;Alex Perry, Danvers
2005; Ashley Waters, Amesbury;Erik Groszyk, Salem
2004; Heather Wilson, Danvers;Nick Lamson, Ipswich
2003; Alexandra Shube, Marblehead;Matt Antonelli, St. John’s Prep
2002; Devon Warwick, Amesbury;Jim Unis, Gloucester
2001; Lindsay Dwyer, Swampscott;Bryan Duggan, Danvers
2000; Shalane Flanagan, Marblehead;Tristan Colangelo, Gloucester
1999; Shalane Flanagan, Marblehead;Craig Mielcarz, Salem
1998; Alison Connolly, Marblehead;Craig Mielcarz, Salem
1997; Angela Crowell, Beverly;Brian Larivee, Danvers
1996; Jen Usher, Ipswich;Derek Thompson, Lynn English
1995; Erin Broderick, Beverly;Peter Woodfork, Swampscott
1994, Becky Blaeser, Masconomet;Tom Giardi, Salem
1993; Sarah McGrath, Beverly;Brett Budzinski, Ipswich
1992; Lauren Maney, Lynnfield;Ted Bettencourt, Peabody