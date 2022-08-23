Gloucester head football coach Dan O’Connor and the Gloucester football team enter the 2022 season with a bit of a different feel.
For starters, O’Connor has the most experienced team in his four year tenure as head coach at his disposal. On top of that, the Fishermen entered their first week of practices, which began on Friday with mini-camp before Monday’s first day of double sessions, on the heels of a strong offseason. Participation was high at the team’s offseason strength and conditioning workouts meaning the team enters the 2022 preseason ready to jump right into football related activities.
“The kids had a great summer in terms of participation in the offseason workouts and we’re just looking to build off of that momentum early in camp,” O’Connor said. “The senior leadership on this team is strong and that is key this time of year.”
Senior captains Nick Carey, Caleb DeCoste and Frank DeSisto lead the way in the offensive backfield as Carey is back at quarterback with DeCoste back at fullback and DeSisto at running back. DeCoste and DeSisto are also returning linebackers while Carey plays in the defensive secondary. Fellow senior captain Bryan Swain returns after starting on both the offensive and defensive lines in 2021.
With a veteran squad, which returns the team’s leading passer, rusher and receiver from 2021 and four linemen on both sides of the football, the Fishermen are already well into their install.
In addition to the normal fundamental drills, the team has been working closely with their position groups to build off of the chemistry they gained playing together last fall. The team has also began to dive into its offensive playbook already as well.
“A lot of install and a lot of reps, that’s the advantage of having experience on both sides of the ball,” O’Connor said. “We have a lot of bodies coming back across the board and those kids already understand what we’re trying to do. There’s a real upbeat, positive attitude so far.”
The Fishermen opened up workouts without pads, just helmets but have broken out the pads in the early stages of the week for their first look at some live action.
Double-sessions runs throughout the week, culminating with the team’s first scrimmage of the season on Friday against Ipswich at Newell Stadium (10 a.m.). Friday’s scrimmage looks to be a controlled scrimmage, with some 7-on-7 drills and workouts broken up by positions before the teams run live plays. In the first scrimmage of the year teams will run 10 plays before flipping sides.
Gloucester’s second scrimmage, a September 2 meeting with Essex Tech at Newell Stadium, will feature a more traditional game atmosphere.
The Fishermen, who are looking to improve off of a 2-9 campaign in 2021, open up the regular season on Saturday, September 10 at Hamilton-Wenham (1 p.m.).
“We have a lot of work to do before the regular season starts,” O’Connor said. “But the attitude is where it needs to be right now and the kids really want to improve this season.”