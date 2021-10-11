Having just completed the toughest stretch of games on the schedule, the Gloucester field hockey team entered Monday's contest against Malden in a bit of a slump, having lost four of its previous five games.
Facing a non-league opponent that is not one of the stronger teams on their schedule, the Fishermen had the chance to get back on track, and they did just that to the tune of a 10-0 win at Newell Stadim.
In the victory, Gloucester (5-5-1) got to empty the bench, saw nine different players find the back of the net and did not allow a shot on goal.
"We've had a challenging couple of weeks against some good teams so it's nice to come out and produce this way," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "We were really looking to sharpen our skills today, work on our ball movement and finishing our chances and we did that."
Gloucester came out and dominated play right from the jump with three goals in the first three quarters of play.
Abby Lowthers opened the scoring just one minute in, converting after getting free behind the defense, for a 1-0 lead. Six minutes later Gloucester struck again with a Jenna Smith goal in a scrum out front and Ella Costa followed two minutes later on a rebound to make it 3-0 after one.
Cammi Cooper put home a pass from Costa early in the second to make it 4-0. Emma Allen became Gloucester's fifth different scorer in the first half to extend the lead to 5-0 and Costa added her second of the half to send Gloucester into the break up 6-0.
In the second half, the Fishermen got goals from Aria Caputo, Anna Cinelli, Lexi Carollo and Chiara O'Connor, a senior captain who is normally Gloucester's top defender, to cap the scoring at 10-0.
"It was good to get a lot of player involved and we were really able to work on some of the things that had been giving us trouble," Riley Gove said. "They've really been working to improve and now our toughest stretch of games is behind us and we can focus on getting better for the postseason."
Gloucester returns to action on Wednesday at Marlbhead (4 p.m.) and then hosts Peabody on Friday back at Newell Stadium (4 p.m.).