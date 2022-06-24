Over the years, Backlash has earned plenty of impressive victories in the Women's Seine Boat Division, entering Friday's Championship Race with two previous titles to their name the most recent coming in 2019, making them defending champs. Friday's race, however, may have been their most impressive victory yet.
Despite not racing since 2019 and facing two crews that already competed in a Qualifying Race, Backlash looked like a well oiled machine, taking the lead about a quarter mile into the one-mile race and increasing it the rest of the way en route to victory. The win is the third Women's Seine Boat title for Backlash as they took down former four-time champ Rowgue by around three boat lengths to claim the victory.
"I have to say this was our best race," Backlash coxswain Julie Geary said. "We tried a different kind of start this year, not one of those jumpy starts and we nailed it. Once we started moving I knew we had it."
Backlash, which raced in the Santa Maria, competes using a bit of a different style than its competitors. The 2016, 2019 and now 2022, the champs go with more of a longer, slower stroke over the shorter, quicker stroke others prefer. That longer stroke worked to perfection on Friday.
Racing for the first time since 2019 in a sport where perfect teamwork is required to achieve victory, Backlash looked nothing like a crew that had not raced in two years. The champs were perfectly in sync from start to finish, which saw them continue to build on their lead as the race went on.
"We have a stroke we've been working on from day one," Geary said. "It's not as fast as some of the other boats but it moves the boat because we finish strong. And we had amazing, difficult practices all week. They gave me everything they had like always, they're unbelievable rowers."
While Backlash nailed its start, Rowgue and third place finisher Xtra Oar'Dinary also got off to strong starts and the boats were at a dead heat until Backlash made a move about halfway to the turning flag, which sits a half mile off of Pavilion Beach. Backlash continued to add to that lead slowly but surely and took command at the turn, where a hard push from the turning side of the boat and a perfect spin around the flag from scuttler Joe Balbo opened up the lead to well over a boat with the crews heading home.
With the lead, Backlash continued to grow its advantage, sticking to its stroke and staying together to build a lead by as much as three boat lengths over a Rowgue squad that had never lost while entering the field as a challenger until Friday's race.
"We just kept inching our way ahead," Geary said. "First it was a half boat, then we got to a boat, then two boats. They never let up. The potential this crew has is amazing. I see this happening again in the future."
All Oar Nothing rolls to Junior Women's title
It was a day of two championships for Rachael Cecelio. Just after rowing to victory for Backlash, Cecilio jumped from the Santa Maria to the Pinta to coxswain for Jr. crew All Oar Nothing. Partnered with first time scuttler Alex Rodolosi and a crew that is experienced in the Jr. Division, All Oar Nothing picked up a resounding win over Chicks With Sticks and the Lady Lukes to claim the Jr. crown.
All Oar Nothing and Chicks With Sticks battled most of the way to the flag with the eventual champs taking the lead heading into the flag and then building a huge lead with a perfectly executed turn.
All Oar Nothing was then able to cruise into Pavilion Beach with a resounding win.
2022 Women's Sr. Seine Boat Champ Backlash: Julie Geary (coxswain), Joe Balbo (scuttler), Andria Picano, Rachael Cecilio, Sam Cominelli, Ashley Smith, Sophia Cecilio, Katie Knowlton, Kate Morrissey, Tess Destino, Alyssa Sousa, Amanda Isbell.
2022 Women's Jr. Seine Boat Champ All Oar Nothing: Rachael Cecilio (coxswain), Alex Rodolosi (scuttler), Zoe Lucido, Kelsey Lowthers, Chiara O'Connor, Taylor Frost, Abby Lowthers, Liz Schuster, Gabby Olsen, Tara Wood, Ella Costa, Anna Cinelli.