The Manchester Essex boys basketball team put together a historic season in 2023, going undefeated in the CAL and turning in an 18-win campaign. So it was no surprise that the Baker Division champs were well represented when the CAL released its annual All League and All-Star teams with its entire starting lineup earning at least All-Star status
Junior Cade Furse earned the biggest award as the Baker Division’s Co-Player of the Year along with Georgetown big-man Grant Lyon. Furse took the CAL by storm this season with his offensive prowess averaging 25 points per game in the regular season with an elite three-point shot and the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the basket.
Joining Furse on the All League team is senior forward Brennan Twombly and junior center Ed Chareas. Twombly and Chareas created big matchup problems for teams with their size. Twombly is an athletic power forward that can run the floor like a guard and finish at the rim. Chareas is an imposing figure in the paint at 6-foot-6. Already an elite rebounder, Chareas added a repertoire of post moves this season to make him a dangerous two-way player.
Both Hornets head coach were also honored as the Baker Division Coaches of the Year. Tim St. Laurent was also honored as the Baker Division’s Coach of the Year on the boys side, leading the team to a second straight Baker title. Lauren Dubois was honored as the Baker Division Coach of the Year for the girls as she led the Hornets to their highest win total since 2017 and first CAL title since 2015.
Seniors Patrick Cronin and Sam Athanas were named CAL All-Stars on the boys side. Cronin is one of the team’s most versatile players and Athanas a great long range shooter. For the girls senior guard Kendall Newton and freshman guard Lily Oliver were named All-Stars. Newton is the team’s starting point guard and one of its top scoring options while Oliver his one of the team’s best shooters from mid range and deep who can also handle the ball.
Rockport had a pair of players named CAL All-Stars in sophomore Josiah Whitley and junior Ed Merz. Whitley led the Vikings in scoring and established himself as a formidable three-point shooter while Merz is great getting to the basket with his slick handle.
