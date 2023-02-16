The Manchester Essex girls basketball team is playing some of its best hoop of the year at the right time.
The Hornets picked up a 46-39 win over Ipswich in Thursday’s regular season finale in a game that was not as close as the final score indicates. The victory is the sixth straight for the Hornets, who finish up the regular season at 15-5 heading into the Division 4 State Tournament. The win also clinches a share of the Cape Ann League Baker Division crown. The Hornets split the title with Georgetown as the squads had matching 8-5 records in the league while splitting a pair of regular season games against each other.
Manchester Essex took control of Wednesday’s CAL clincher right from the opening tip, building a 13-2 lead in the first five minutes. The Hornets would never relinquish that lead while Ipswich never got any closer to seven, which came at the final buzzer.
Phileine DeWidt paced the offense early with seven of her nine points in the opening frame to help Manchester Essex build a 19-7 lead after one.
From there the Hornets stayed the course, playing tough defense with a spread out scoring attack and strong ball movement. They got the lead up to 18 points on two separate occasions before the Tigers finished the contest on a hot stretch in the final four minutes to get it back to single digits.
Manchester Essex got a big game out of its two seniors with Kendall Newton’s 11 points leading the way and Calista Lai’s 11 rebounds leading both teams to go with six points. Lucy Donahue led Ipswich with 13 while Hazel Hoog had 12.
The Hornets now await the Division 4 State Tournament pairings, which will be released late next week.