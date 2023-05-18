The Gloucester softball team may not have gotten the result it was looking for in Thursday’s Northeastern Conference showdown against Peabody, an 8-5 loss.
Fishermen head coach Bryan Aiello, however, could only credit his team for its performance. Gloucester gave the Tanners, a state powerhouse and Division 1 state runner-up in 2022, all they could handle in a back-and-forth, well played game at GHS.
“There is such thing as a good loss and I think this was one of those for us,” Aiello said. “I’m just super proud of the effort and the way we competed against one of the best teams in the state. Both teams played well and it could have gone either way, Peabody just executed a few little things better than us.”
In a battle of the NEC’s elite, both squads held a lead at some point while the score was tied on four separate occasions before the Tanners prevailed with five unanswered runs to finish the game.
“This was our toughest test in the conference this season,” Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri said. “It was a battle right from the start and it’s going to be good for us going forward to pull out a tight win like this. We showed a lot of mental toughness today.”
The Fishermen (11-6) had the visiting Tanners (15-1) on upset alert with a fifth inning rally. Trailing 3-2 heading into the frame, Julia Carrancho led off with a single and moved over to third on a fielding error before being driven in by an Ashlee Aiello single to tie the score at 3-3. Emma Carrapichosa followed with a triple to deep right to plate Aiello and she then came around on a Cam Carroll RBI double to give Gloucester a 5-3 lead.
That lead, however, was short lived as the Tanners rallied in the top of the sixth for three runs to take the lead for good.
Caitlyn Burke and Lizzy Bettencourt led off the frame with back-to-back singles and Abby Bettencourt was walked to load the bases for Logan Lomasney, who singled up the middle plating both runs to tie the game at 5-5. Isabel Bettencourt then delivered what turned out to be the game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly to right scoring sister Abby for a 6-5 Tanners edge.
“The bottom of the order really came up big for us in that rally,” Palmieri said. “Caitlyn in the No. 7 hitter and Lizzy the No. 8. Those two coming up with big hits to lead off the inning really put us in a good spot.”
A Lizzy Bettencourt double and a fielding error tacked on two more Peabody runs in the seventh for the 8-5 win.
Abby Bettencourt got the win in the circle with 3 1/3 innings pitched and seven strikeouts. She retired six of the last seven batters in the final two innings to prevent a final Gloucester rally.
Peabody jumped out to a 1-0 lead in its opening at bat when Grieco grounded to short scoring Lomasney. Gloucester would go on to answer in the bottom of the frame on some nice Gloucester baserunning as pinch runner Dylan Gaetano got caught in a rundown between first and second and stayed in it long enough for Emma Carrapichosa to score from third to make it 1-1.
The Tanners got the lead back in the third when Abby Bettencourt scored on an Isabel Bettencourt grounder after leading off the frame with a single. But Gloucester again came back to tie it up in the fourth when Jenna Connelly singled in Carrapichosa (error) to make it 2-2.
Gloucester threatened for more but Grieco made a diving catch on a looping fly ball in center field to end the inning and save at least one run.
Isabel Bettencourt singled in Abby Bettencourt in the top of the fifth for a 3-2 Tanners lead before Gloucester rallied to tie it in the bottom of the frame.
“I like the way we answered at the plate today,” Bryan Aiello said. “We had competitive at bats throughout the lineup against great pitching. A performance like this gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.”
Carroll led the way offensively for Gloucester with three hits while Ashlee Aiello had a pair of hits and Carrapichosa scored three times. Abby Bettencourt, Lomasney, Penny Spack, Burke and Lizzy Bettencourt all had a pair of hits for the Tanners while Lomasney, Grieco and Isabel Bettencourt all drove in two runs.
The Fishermen are back in action on Monday at home against Winthrop (4:30 p.m.) while Peabody travels to Tewksbury on Wednesday (7 p.m.).
Peabody 8, Gloucester 5at Gloucester High School
Peabody 101 013 2 — 8
Gloucester 100 130 0 — 5
P: A. Bettencourt, CF/P, 4-3-2; Lomasney, SS, 4-1-2; I. Bettencourt, C, 2-0-1; Grieco, P/CF, 4-0-0; Spack, LF, 4-0-2; Doolin, 3B, 4-1-0; Burke, DH, 4-1-2; L. Bettencourt, 1B, 3-2-2; Steed, RF, 3-0-0. Totals 32-8-11.
G: deGaspe Beaubien, C, 4-0-0; Aiello, SS/P, 4-1-2; Carrapichosa, 1B, 3-3-1; Carroll, P/SS, 3-0-3; Connelly, RF, 3-0-1; Ciaramitaro, 3B, 3-0-0; Russo, DH 2-0-0; Paone, 2B, 1-0-0; Frontiero, LF, 3-0-1; Carrancho, CF, 2-1-1. Totals, 28-5-9.
RBI: P, Lomansey 2, I. Bettencourt 2, Grieco 2, L. Bettencourt; G, Aiello, Carrapichosa, Carroll, Connelly.
WP, A. Bettencourt; LP, Aiello.