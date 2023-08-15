Bass Rocks crowned winners in a pair of tennis tournaments recently.
The 5th Annual Laurie Hermann Couallier Memorial Ladies Doubles Tournament and the 31st Annual Jerry Blitz Mixed Doubles Tournament took place in recent weeks.
The Laurie Hermann Couallier Memorial Ladies Doubles Tournament saw 20 teams compete in the A Flight and the B Flight. Debbie Kaufman and Diana Blitz prevailed over the talented tandem of Jeanne Muzio and Abby Crocker (10-2). It was a battle of defending champions in the finals as Kaufman and Blitz made it three straight tournament titles while Muzio and Crocker won the 2020 championship.
The B Flight crowned a new champion as long-time club members June Robers and Maure LaBarre pulled out the win over Alexandra Taussig and Ann-Mara Lanza in a competitive, 10-7 victory.
The A Consolation Round was won by Lisa Garlitz and Maura Hughes over M.J. Drake and Alison Daley. Meryl Sheriden and Janice Confalone edged out the team of Nikki Campbell and Linda Braun 8 – 5 in the B Consolation Round.
The Jerry Blitz Mixed Doubles tournament took place over a hot weekend with 14 teams competing in the A and B Flights. Diana Blitz and Josh Franklin took home their first tournament title, topping David Salah and Nan Irving (6-2, 6-4) in the A Flight Final.
In the B Flight Jean Phillips and Paul Greeke defeated last years B Flight consolation winners, Meryl Sheridan and Caleb Willett in a thrilling three set final 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 10-6.
Kathy Frick and Pete Gaston won the A Consolation Final with a close 6-4, 7-5 win over Nancy Garvey and Christopher Noyes.
In the B Consolation Flight Daniel Mitnik and Jani Gunsaulus prevailed over a three set thriller, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.