The 4th annual Laurie Herrmann Couallier Memorial Ladies Doubles Tournament was held at Bass Rocks Golf Club recently with 21 teams competing in the A and B Flights. In the end the tournament saw a pair of tandems repeat as champions.
The team of Debbie Kaufman and Diana Blitz won the A Flight for the second year in a row with a 10-8 win over the tandem of Ann O’Connor and Michelle Faulds in the finals. Kaufman and Blitz bested Nikki Campbell and Gabby Yetten in a close semifinal match, 10-8, while O’Connor and Faulds beat Jody Seger and Jenny Frain, 10-6.
Susy Ryding and Karen Potter took the win in the A Flight Consolation Tournament in a tie-breaker against Val Gilman and Gail Costello, 8-7 (5-2).
In the B Flight, Priscilla Woods and Tricia McInnis regained their title with a finals win over the team of Lucia Darr and Mary Giglio (10-6). The champs knocked off the tandem of June Roberts and Cheryl Connors, 10-6 in their semifinal win. Darr and Giglio earned a spot in the finals with a semifinal win over Meryl Sheridan and Janice Confalone. Jani Gunsaulus and Brenda Roy won the B Flight Consolation Tournament, 8-2 over Sandy Neubert and Lois Budrose.