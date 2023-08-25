Another solid summer of tennis at Bass Rocks saw the defending men's doubles champions David Salah and Jim Heneghan repeat as champs of the A-flight.
Salah and Heneghan held off brothers Peter and Dominic DeLacy, 6-3, 6-3, in a match that was closer than the final score might suggest with several high quality points and momentum shifts.
The B-flight title went to first-time champions Chris Neubert and Caleb Willett, who came away with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Michael Clayman and John Sarrouf.
In the consolation draw, the A-flight was won by Michael Butter and Peter Gatson, 6-0, 6-03 over Robert Hughes and Scott Willison. The B-flight consolation went to Richard Cooperstein and Don Falkenstein, who bested Andy Matlow and Charles Brandt.
The club will hold its 2023 Open Tennis Tournament next week and entry forms must be received this week.
The women's doubles event will take place Friday (Sept 1, with matches Saturday if necessary) while the men's singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles will be played Saturday (Sept. 2) and Sunday with a rain date of Monday (Sept 4) if necessary.
The hard court tourney costs $40 per person per event with three sets of regular scoring and a 12-point tiebreaker at 6-all. All events are single elimination and there are no consolation rounds. Women's entry forms must be received by Tuesday and men's and mixed by Wednesday. Reach tournament director Avis Murray at 978-283-1866 Ext. 3.