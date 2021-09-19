Saturday's non-league contest between Gloucester and Rockport ended with a fitting result.
In a game that saw both teams control play and trade off scoring chances while combining for three scores in the final 10 minutes, the Fishermen and Vikings finished up with a 2-2 draw at Ryan Curley Field.
After Gloucester scored twice to take a one-goal lead, Talia McWilliams notched the tying goal in the final seconds for the Vikings.
"We were both really competitive today," Rockport head coach Greg Twombly said. "Both teams had their moments, they had us on the ropes late but Talia and the senior girls never gave up."
Gloucester head coach Jess Boardway was also quick to credit both squads.
"It was a tough ending for us but a really solid showing," Boardway said. "I had a feeling it was going to be like this coming in. We were playing our second game in as many days and I think we did a great job stepping up and we controlled the pace of the game as it went on."
The Vikings got a goal from McWilliams, her first of two on the day, in the opening three minutes of play on a nice shot from the left wing, and that score held for the majority of the contest. That is until the final 10 minutes, where the teams exploded for three goals.
Gloucester tied the score in the 70th minute with a perfectly placed shot off the foot of Isabelle Stauffer, who got it just under the bar on a hard shot from the top of the box to make it 1-1.
Six minutes later, Gloucester took its first lead of the contest after trailing for 67 straight minutes. Freshman Taiya Mano scored her first career varsity goal off a header on a corner kick to make it 2-1 with four minutes to go.
"Our first goal was a great shot, and that's not the first time she's scored one like that," Boardway said. "Then the freshman scored her first goal. She's a feisty player so we like to put her in front of the keeper. She makes it difficult for them."
Down a goal with four minutes to play, Rockport had to switch up its tactics, going for broke to push for the tying goal. With all of its offensive players up and playing aggressively, McWilliams was able to tie it up with under 30 seconds to go. With possession in the box, McWilliams crossed one towards goal from a tough angle on the left wing and it founds its way inside the far post for a goal.
"We have to give a lot of credit to Talia's left foot," Twombly said. "She's been working on that cross and it paid off twice today. It was a great team effort. We had to push at the end and they were able to convert."
After McWilliams' early goal, the Vikings controlled the play for the vast majority of the first half, taking a 1-0 lead into the break. Gloucester, however, started to come on strong late in the first and took that momentum into the second, where it continued to control play.
Gloucester (0-3-1) is back in action on Tuesday at home against Winthrop (4:30 p.m.). Rockport (0-3-1) returns to action on Monday at Triton (6 p.m.)