Youth sailors from all four Cape Ann communities went head-to-head on Saturday in Gloucester Harbor for the first ever Fishtown Showdown.
The event, which was organized by SailGHS and Maritime Gloucester with support from Gloucester 400+, gave 24 racers, three tandems from each of the four Cape Ann cities and towns, in 12, 420 sailboats over six races.
The Regatta ended up with really interesting results as the trophies were spread out.
Manchester was the overall winner Ian Carlin skippering the winning boat. Rockport finished second behind skipper Aiden Woods, a star on the SailGHS team in the spring. Gloucester took third with skipper A.J. Lewis, who pilots the schooner Ardelle all summer, and turned in the best overall team record.