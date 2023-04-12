It was a battle of Cape Ann girls tennis squads on Wednesday at Rockport High School with the Vikings hosting Manchester Essex in a CAL Baker contest.
In the end it was the Hornets that prevailed, sweeping every spot in the lineup for a 5-0 win. With the win Manchester Essex is now 3-1 on the season while the Vikings fall to 1-4 while in the midst of a difficult stretch of matches.
No. 1 singles was the most competitive match of the day with Manchester Essex’s Vanessa Gregory pulling out a hard fought win in straight sets over Rockport’s Franky Twombly (6-2, 6-3). No. 2 singles was also a competitive contest with Calista Lai picking up the straight sets win over Rockport’s Lynn Morin (6-1, 6-4).
Manchester Essex also go twins from Grayson Crocker at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-0), Emery Weber-Provost and Sophie Zalosh at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 6-0) and Sienna Crocker and Grace Scarbrough at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-0).
The Hornets are right back in action on Friday at home against Triton (3:30 p.m.). Rockport is off until Monday, April 24 when it travels to Lynnfield (3:30 p.m.).