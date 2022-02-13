The Gloucester wrestling team continues to have an impressive 2021-22 campaign.
One week after seeing four wrestlers win the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Tournament for the first time in program history, two more wrestlers took home championships in Saturday's Division 3 North Sectional Tournament at Tewksbury High School. As a team, Gloucester finished sixth overall in a field of 13 squads.
Senior captain Daniel Beaton took home the title at 132 pounds with sophomore Mike Toppan picking up the gold medal at 182 pounds. Beaton and Toppan join Liam Donahue as the only three Gloucester wrestlers to win a sectional championship. Donahue won a sectional, and then a state title, at 145 pounds in 2020.
In addition to Beaton and Mike Toppan, who both also won the NEC/CAL Tournament last week, winning the gold, Jayden Toppan, Jackson Cody, Joe Allen and Tyler Nicastro have also qualified for Friday's Division 3 State Tournament at Fitchburg State.
"Last week we had our first ever conference champs and now we set a program record for most wrestlers qualifying for states," Gloucester head coach Matt Swanson said. "It was a great day for the team"
Beaton entered the 132 pound tournament as the No. 1 seed and lived up to that billing with four victories after earning a first round bye. Beaton, who has a record of 35-3 on the season, is now at 99 career victories heading into the State Tournament.
Mike Toppan also entered as the No. 1 seed in a crowded 182-pound field and he steamrolled the competition with five victories to take home the sectional crown.
"Beaton is rolling right now and Mike has been a machine lately," Swanson said. "Beaton is such a veteran and it shows in these big meets. And Mike may be performing at the highest level of anyone on the team right now, he was in complete control in the tournament. We're hoping for a No. 1 or No. 2 seed for him at states."
Sophomore Jayden Toppan, a NEC/CAL champ, earned the silver medal at 220-pounds, falling only to the top ranked wrestler in the state at his weight class, from Burlington. Jayden, who took an undefeated record into the sectional tournament before dropping a hard fought, highly competitive final, will get another crack at it at the State Tournament.
"Jayden is another one who is a real threat at states," Swanson said. "He ran into a really tough wrestler in the finals but he wrestled well and really hung in there against the No. 1 guy in the state at his weight class."
Eighth grader Jackson Cody, another NEC/CAL champ, turned in the best finish from an eighth grader in program history, finishing third at 106 pounds. Fellow eighth grader Joe Allen finished fourth at 126 pounds with junior Tyler Nicastro finishing fourth at 152. All four will be back in action at the State Tournament.
"Jackson is having the best season we've seen from an eighth grader," Swanson said. "Joe Allen has really shown a lot of improvement and he improved on his seed. Tyler wrestles a style they call funk and he's just so good at worming his way out of positions. He had a nice comeback win to get to states."