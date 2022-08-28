A veteran amateur boxer, Adrian Gedney, has been in most situations one can experience in the ring. The Golden Gloves National Tournament, however, was something Gedney had never experienced before in his career.
Not only is the competition top notch at the National Tournament, with a field of 32 regional champions from all over the country, it is a grueling tournament that has boxers fight as many as three days in a row.
“It was an incredible experience,” Gedney said. “It’s a national tournament so there were 25-30 fights a net. I never thought I would be waking up three days in a row at 6 a.m. to jump rope to make weight. It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done, but it was part of what made the experience to special.”
Gedney, 25, entered the field of the top 165 pound amateur boxers in the country and had a fine showing, winning two fights convincingly before falling in the quarterfinals by split decision in a very close fight last week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Gedney, who trains out of Gloucester Boxing Club with coaches Carlo DaSilva and Kevin Tobin, started off the tournament against Adonis Marcial out of Omaha, Nebraska. Gedney used his high volume approach to out land his opponent en route to a 5-0 unanimous decision win on August 15.
The next day, Gedney took on Emari Alexander in Round 2, and turned in one of the best performances of his career with another 5-0 unanimous decision win. The Gloucester Boxing Club pupil dominated from the opening bell, forcing three standing eight counts and nearly finishing the fight.
“Those first two days were probably the best I’ve ever boxed,” Gedney said. “(Marcial) was the best pure boxer I fought so I needed to be aggressive. In the second round I had the reach on him and I used it to my advantage. I picked him apart, it was one of my most dominant wins. Everything just came together for me, all the training and the sparring paid off.”
The two wins advanced Gedney to the quarterfinal round against Ricky Ruiz Jr. from Wisconsin, and the two put forth a hotly contested, highly entertaining battle. Both fighters had their moments, but it was Ruiz Jr. that came away with the 3-2 split decision victory to advance to the semifinals and end Gedney’s run.
Despite the loss, Gedney still takes a positive outlook out of the fight.
“It was a great battle the entire time,” Gedney said. “It was absolutely exhausting but that’s the way I wanted to go down. A close, back-and-forth fight where we both left it all out there. Against the top guys like that it can go either way. I was disappointed I lost but happy with the way I fought.”
Gedney’s journey to the National Tournament began last winter with a Mass. Regional championship in February. From there he won the New England Golden Gloves Championship in March to earn his spot in the Tulsa field.
He dedicated his more than six-month journey to the late Wesley Prevost, a former trainer and administrator at the Gloucester Boxing Club.
“It was always Wes’ dream to bring a local fighter to Nationals, I was so glad I could get there in honor of him,” Gedney said.
With the tournament behind him, Gedney is going to take some time off from competition, but not from the sport. He will still be working out at Gloucester Boxing Club and will also be teaching youth classes at the club.
“I’m taking a breather for now but I’m excited for the future of the club,” Gedney said. “There are a lot of good boxers there and they have the coaching and infrastructure to take is as far as they need to go. I think we’ll see another boxer at Nationals in the near future.”