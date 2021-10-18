Each member of the Gloucester golf team finished up their round in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament feeling good about their individual performance. Little did they know at the time, they had made history.
Gloucester's top six golfers battled through a difficult course at Renaissance Country Club in Haverhill, but in a field of more than 20 teams it was impossible to tell where the team stood in the field.
"I saw maybe two of my teammates briefly through the entire round," said senior captain Jack Costanzo, Gloucester's No. 1 golfer. "But that kind of helped us keep our head down and focus because we had no idea how everyone else was doing."
As the golfers finished up their individual rounds they began to compare notes, and started to realize they could be on the cusp of something special.
Costanzo came in with a 79, Jack Delaney was the next to finish with an 89, then Nick White finished off his card with an 83 and Joseph Orlando finished up with an 86. Dan O'Leary and Tim Marrone then came in with a 96 and 103 respectively. Comparing those scores to the scores they learned from some of their opponents, the Fishermen were feeling good.
When the individual results were read Gloucester was feeling even better as four players qualified for the Division 3 State Finals individually, more than any other team.
Then the team results were read, and Gloucester officially earned the program's first ever sectional championship. Gloucester did not just win the tournament, it blew away the field, winning by 50 strokes over second place Weston with a combined team score of 536. Rockport finished third.
"They read the top team results backwards and once they read off the second place score we knew we had a lower number," Costanzo said. "We went nuts, it was pretty rowdy. We knew we had a good round as a team and had a chance to win but we never thought we would win by that much."
Costanzo's 79 ended up being the best round of the day as he was the tournament's gold medalist.
On an unforgiving course and windy conditions that saw a lot of high scores, Gloucester's consistent approach that limited mistakes won out the day.
"We were all able to stay in the fairways and out of the rough," said White, a junior who turned in Gloucester's second highest score of the day. "A few little mistakes here and there but nothing that really hurt. It was just a really steady round from all of us."
The win on Monday was another addition to the team's already impressive 2021 resume. The Fishermen, led by an incredibly deep lineup that saw nearly 15 players see varsity action this fall, won 16-straight matches to open the season, losing only one match and winning their Division in the Northeastern Conference.
The team came into the season with nearly its entire lineup intact from 2020, and all were improved.
"We knew we had something good going right away," Costanzo said. "We were out playing at Bass Rocks all summer and we didn't even know who was going to be No. 1 or No. 8, we were all so evenly matched. We were consistent all season and able to put it together. We want to keep it going too."
Gloucester is not finished yet either as the team now moves on to next Monday's Division 3 State Finals Tournament at Shining Rock Golf Club in Northbridge.
Rockport also advances
Gloucester will not be the only Cape Ann team competing at Shining Rock next Monday as Rockport also turned in an impressive performance to advance as a team. The Cape Ann League Baker Division champion Vikings finished third in the field.
Jack Cahill was Rockport's low man on the day with an 83, good for a top-10 finish. Bowen Slingluff came in with an 89 and Will Cahill a 92.