GLOUCESTER — During the recent girls basketball season, Peabody High freshman Abby Bettencourt proved herself as a more than valuable rotational piece in just her first varsity campaign. In the ensuing Fall 2 volleyball run, she instantly made her presence felt as an all-star caliber talent.
Now, Bettencourt is ready to make her presence felt on the softball field, an area she particularly thrives in.
Her athletic prowess was on full display in Friday's season opener at Gloucester as Bettencourt went all seven innings in the circle while striking out 10. The first-year standout added an RBI sacrifice fly and scored a ru, as the Tanners earned a hard-fought 4-0 win over the Fishermen.
"We're still getting used to each other; it's her first time playing for me and my first time coaching her," Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri said of Bettencourt. "But she's just a workhorse, that kid. Her attitude and the way she plays, I wish I could have nine Abby's out there. She's been great and if she stays that way for four years, it's going to be a pleasure for me to have her."
Before Bettencourt even touched the rubber, her team's offense was off and running in the top of the first inning. Fittingly, it was Bettencourt's older sister Isabel who recorded the team's first and most impactful hit of the day. The sophomore mashed an RBI triple to deep left, allowing her sibling (who had walked) to come all the way around and score.
With a 1-0 lead a half-inning, Abby Bettencourt then began her fantastic pitching brigade with her older sister receiving her throws behind the plate. It's a combination that's likely going to win a lot of games this season, and one that Palmieri certainly isn't taking for granted.
"I'm very happy that it's (Abby's) sister back there because between a pitcher and catcher you have to have that chemistry, and it's certainly natural for them," said Palmieri. "(Abby) trusts her catcher like nobody else; she listens to her and adjusts when she has to."
That pitch/catch combination proved deadly for the Fishermen hitters, who only garnered three hits on the day. Jenna Hoofnagle, who also pitched very well in relief for Gloucester, had two of those hits; unfortunately for the hosts, none of them generated any runs.
Peabody scored its other three runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, one of which came on Abby Bettencourt's sacrifice fly while the other two were freebies off passed balls.
"Jenna's a junior and actually played on our team as an eighth grader, so this is a true third year for her and she's a leader on our team," said Gloucester head coach Jon Nicastro. "She's a captain, she leads on offense and defense and you could see it today. She made it look very easy, especially offensively.
"Their pitcher was really good and Jenna knew how to get the outside pitch and just drive middle. That's what veteran hitters do."
In terms of the game as a whole, Nicastro was pleased overall with Gloucester's effort. Still, he said, there's a lot that needs to be cleaned up as his team gains more confidence and comfortability moving forward.
"It was an early season game and you could see that for sure," he said. "I mean, we had two or three walks, a couple passed balls and they took advantage of it. They had that one big hit in the first where they got a run, but you can't have walks and passed balls and expect to win.
"Obviously I'd rather be on the winning side," continued Nicastro, "but I just love being out here and love seeing good games. Overall, that was a good game win or lose."
In addition to Hoofnagle, Nicastro commended the play of shortstop Ella Marshall, particular defensively.
On the other side, Palmieri highlighted freshman Avery Grieco, who had a double in the fifth inning for Peabody and scored two runs thanks to some intelligent and timely baserunning. Logan Lomasney also scored in the win, while Kiley Doolin and Emma Bloom each had singles.