LYNN — Following a Section 4 opening game loss to Reading the previous night, the Gloucester Little League all-star team desperately needed to beat Andover Thursday to keep their championship hopes alive.
And just like they have all summer, they delivered.
Led by another strong pitching performance from ace Jack Higgins as well as some timely hitting and the ability to capitalize on Andover fielding errors, Gloucester raced out to an early lead and never relinquished it. Head coach Brian Salah’s group plated four runs in the second inning and held on for a 6-3 victory at Reinfuss Field.
“It’s almost like the kids want their backs against the wall,” said Salah, whose squad beat Beverly twice in as many nights to capture last week’s District 15 title.
“It’s almost like they need that ‘pressure’ moment. and tonight they came out right out of the gates and started playing hard. The defense was on, the batting was on, and we just took control.”
After a scoreless first inning, Gloucester plated four runs in the second. Nicolias Catanzaro started things off with a single up the middle, Milo Aberle followed with another base hit, and leadoff hitter Bryce Albano knocked them both home on a hard hit ball to right field. The latter hit was actually a catchable ball, but an Andover error allowed it to drop to the field as two runners sprinted home.
On the very next at bat, Higgins connected for another well-struck ball, and another error allowed two more runs to score as Gloucester swiftly jumped out to a 4-0 advantage.
“You have to make the plays, and fortunately we made most of them today,” said Salah. “It could’ve gone a lot differently.”
Higgins went back to work on the mound, scattering five hits in five strong innings while striking out four. He forced Andover to hit numerous ground balls that were cleaned up by the infield for outs.
“Jack’s been pretty much our No. 1 the whole year,” said Salah. “He had a little rough patch towards the end of the season but he’s dialed back in; couldn’t ask for more out of him to get almost a complete game.”
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth when Andover finally got on the scoreboard, as Ben Mikita came through with an RBI single to right to score Nate Calderwood. They threatened again in the fifth, plating two more runs on an RBI double from Max Wilson and a base hit to right from Griffin Murray. Murray nearly tied things up with a homer to left in the same at-bat, but the ball sailed just foul.
Gloucester then added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Catanzaro doubled to deep center, Milo Aberle reached on an error, and Connor Lambert hit a sacrifice groundout. Bryce Albano then reached on another error as Milo Aberle scored to make it 6-3.
With 10-year-old closer Luca Aberle slated to come on in the bottom of the frame for Gloucester, those two added runs were huge.
“When you’re up by one and you know your 10-year-old’s coming in to pitch, and his father’s sitting in the dugout saying, ‘I got butterflies, I got butterflies,’ just to get those two extra runs to put that insurance on is like the topping on the ice cream,” said Salah.
Now with a comfortable lead, Aberle came in and did his thing — and he had a little help in the field as well.
After Aiden DeLuca singled up the middle to get the first batter on base, Mikita slapped one towards the gap near second base.
But Luke Salah snatched the ball off the hop, tagged second base for the force out and threw a bullet to force for the double play.
Aberle then got his final batter to ground out and end the contest.
“That unassisted double play there for Luke at short, you can’t ask for more than that,” said Salah. “He’s done it all year for us, so we’ve become accustomed to expecting it.”
Gloucester will now play Peabody West on Friday (7:30 p.m.) back at Reinfuss Field. A win, especially by multiple runs, would put them in great position to advance to Saturday’s sectional championship.