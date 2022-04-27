The Gloucester baseball team has been through the fire in the Northeastern Conference when it comes to facing the best pitching it has to offer. On Wednesday at a cold and blustery Nate Ross Field, the Fishermen faced yet another one of the league’s best arms in Saugus’ Nathan Ing.
While Ing pitched very well, Gloucester was able to put together one big inning plating six runs in the third. That big inning was enough for the home team to secure its fourth straight win in a 6-3 triumph.
“We’re battle tested and that was a big reason why we were able to pull this one out today,” Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said. “(Ing) is tough, he throws all of his pitches in any situation and all of them are good. We were able to put together some good at bats in the third to come away with a great team win.”
A six run third inning sparked the Fishermen, who are now 6-3 on the season. Aidan Cornetta led off the frame by reaching on an error and then went all the way to third on a well executed sacrifice bunt from Ryan Carpenter. Brett Moore followed by reaching on a fielder’s choice and then Zach Oliver walked to load the bases for Zach Morris. After quickly falling behind 0-2, Morris got a pitch he liked and lined a double into the gap in right center, clearing the bases to give Gloucester a 3-0 lead.
Danny Hafey and Nate Montagnino followed with RBI singles later in the frame and another run came in on a Saugus throwing error to give the Fishermen a commanding 6-0 advantage.
“There was a lot to like in that inning,” Gentile said. “(Saugus) made a few errors but we put the ball in play and put the pressure on them. Carpenter had a big sacrifice bunt and then Morris stayed focused in the at bat after falling behind 0-2 and put a great swing on the ball. We did the little things well that inning to put a big number on the board.”
Saugus came back in the top of the fourth and cut the deficit in half, taking advantage of three Gloucester errors to score three unearned runs making it 6-3.
That was as close as the Sachems would get as Moore got through the fifth and six and turned things over to Tommy Elliott, who pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the save.
Moore turned in another strong outing on Wednesday with 11 strikeouts and six hits allowed with no earned runs in six innings of work. The senior left hander did not have his best stuff on the afternoon, but he came up clutch by making big pitchers with runners on base and grew stronger in the later innings.
“That’s a sign of the best, being able to pitch the way Brett did today without having his best stuff,” Gentile said. “It was huge to get him through six innings because we have our pitching staff set up the way we want it to for this Friday at Danvers.”
Gloucester had five hits on the afternoon with five different players notching a base hit and five different players scoring a run. Morris made the defensive play of the game for Gloucester in the top of the second, ending the inning with a frozen rope from right field to cut down a Saugus runner trying to score on a sacrifice fly.
The Fishermen travel to Twi Field on Friday for another big NEC Dunn Division game at Danvers (6:30 p.m.).