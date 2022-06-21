WELLESLEY — The Manchester Essex girls lacrosse team gave Dover-Sherborn its tough test of the State Tournament by far in Tuesday’s Division 4 State Final. But it was not enough to bring home the State Title.
Dover-Sherborn took home the championship trophy in a hard-fought, 10-7 win at Babson College.
With the loss, its second in the State Finals in the last three seasons, the top-seeded Hornets finish up a remarkable season at 19-3, one win shy of the ultimate goal.
In a back-and-forth and evenly played contest, the No. 3 Raiders (16-9) took control with five goal flurry during a six-minute stretch in the second half.
After Manchester Essex took its first and only lead of the night, 2-1 in the opening 12 minutes on goals from Ella Chafe and Paige Garlitz, Dover-Sherborn took control for good.
Rylie McLaughlin set the tempo by winning four of five draws during the decisive flurry. She also scored to tie it up at 2-2 just over two minutes after Manchester Essex took the lead. Mia Guarini then went on a run of three straight Dover-Sherborn goals and Elo Luczkow added another to see Dover-Sherborn extend the lead to 6-2 with under five minute to go in the half.
Manchester Essex had little time of possession during the first-half run, where Dover-Sherborn showed off its patience and precision on offense. The Hornets defense played well and made every possession difficult, but the Raiders did not force the issue and eventually worked the ball around until a quality shot opened up, most of those chances coming from cutters getting open going to the net.
Emma Fitzgerald scored to but the ME deficit to 6-3 at the break, but Dover-Sherborn started strong in the second half with three of the first four goals to open up its biggest lead of the night at 9-4 with over 18 minutes to play.
Manchester Essex, however, did not go away quietly. The Hornets responded with the necessary urgency and played themselves back into the game as two goals from Mechi O’Neil and a tally from Ella Chafe cut the deficit to 9-7 with 11:45 to play.
Dover-Sherborn would go on to finish strong with Avery O’Connell extending the lead to 10-7 and the Raiders defense took care of the rest.
With Manchester Essex carrying the play down the stretch, Dover-Sherborn goalie Kathryn Mahoney came up huge with six of her seven saves coming in the second half, most of them coming late in the frame with Manchester Essex pressing to get back into the game.
Guarini led all scorers with four goals, McLaughlin chipped in four. Emma Fitzgerald had two goals and two assists to lead Manchester Essex, Ella Chafe and O’Neil scored twice.
Despite the loss, the future still looks bright for the Hornets, who will return starters all over the lineup in 2023 including four All Cape Ann League performers in O’Neil, goalie Brigid Carovillano, Hadley Levendusky and Chafe.