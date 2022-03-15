LOWELL-- It all happened in what seemed like a flash.
Less than five minutes into Tuesday's Division 2 state semifinals, the Gloucester hockey team to found itself in a serious hole against Canton. The third seeded Bulldogs shell shocked the No. 2 Fishermen early on in Tuesday's contest with four goals on five shots in the opening 4:21 of play.
That early four-goal deficit ended up being far too much for even Gloucester's firepower to overcome. Canton was sound in all three zones, took care of the puck and made every mistake hurt in a 6-2 victory at Tsongas Arena.
"You have to start with crediting (Canton)," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "They played their best tonight. We didn't expect that early on. We had a great day of practice on Monday and we were in the right mindset pregame; we just dug ourselves in too deep of a hole."
With the win, its 22nd in a row after starting the year 0-2-1, the Bulldogs advance to TD Garden on Sunday against No. 1 Tewksbury in the Division 2 state championship Game. Gloucester, on the other hand, finishes up its season at 19-5 following the program's deepest tournament run since 2006.
It took only 58 seconds for Canton take control as Brennan Pecararo found some room in the slot and roofed it home for a 1-0 edge. The Bulldogs' onslaught was just getting started as 1:24 later Sean Connolly's shot from the point made it through traffic for a 2-0 edge.
Then, only 52 seconds later another one came as Connolly crept up from the right point with a backdoor cut and put home a pass from Brendan Tourgee to make it 3-0. Only 1:17 after that, Canton pounced on another mistake as Ed Gillis scooped up a loose puck in the slot and fired in another goal.
Only 4:21 of time had elapsed and the Bullodgs were already in complete control, leading 4-0 before the Fishermen even had time to react.
"The fourth goal was the killer," Geary said. "Three goals you can come back from, but four goals against a team that defends the way they did and has that kind of goalie is tough to do. They did a good job cutting through our forecheck, and I didn't think we were aggressive enough with it early. They made us pay for our mistakes."
Canton continued the onslaught early in the second period, with A.J. Thomas scoring 1:23 in to make it 5-0. Five minutes later Pecararo notched his second of the night with another well placed wrist shot from the slot. At this point, Canton was well on its way to a victory with a 6-0 lead.
Gloucester, however, did not go down without a fight. The Fishermen scored the final three goals of the night, but the Canton defense was too strong to let them get any closer.
Joseph Orlando opened up the scoring for Gloucester with a power play tally , banking home a shot off the Canton goalie inside the left post. Just 23 seconds later Gloucester showed some more life as Brett Cunningham put home a Jack Costanzo centering pass to make it 6-2.
The Fishermen had another chance with a late power play in the middle frame, but hit the crossbar and came up empty on the advantage.
In the third, the teams skated to a stalemate until Costanzo scored with 54 seconds left to cap the scoring at 6-3.
"We settled down and I was proud of the way the kids continued to show fight to get a few goals," Geary said. "It was just one of those games; we were in too deep of a hole."
Despite the loss, the Fishermen turned in the best season the program has seen in a decade-and-a-half. The team won three postseason games for the first time since 2006 and turned in one of the best offensive seasons in program history, scoring 137 goals in 24 games.
The Fishermen also took the city by storm with three thrilling victories in the tournament at Talbot Rink, the first time the team has been able to host a state tournament game.
"I couldn't be more proud of this group and the season they had," Geary said. "Not only are they incredibly talented ,but this is the best team I've ever coached when it comes to supporting one another and forming that brotherhood. They were all so much fun to coach.
"And this was a great season for the school and the city, the atmosphere in the tournament was incredible, especially on our home ice. I have to thank the team for all the work they put in this season and for an incredible run and the city of Gloucester for all the support. It was a great run."
Division 2 Semifinals
No. 3 Canton 6, No. 2 Gloucester 3
at Tsongas Arena, Lowell
Canton 4;2;0| 6
Gloucester 0;2;1| 3
1st Period: C, Brennan Pecararo (A.J. Thomas, Eddie Gillis) :58; C, Sean Connolly (Aidan Kelly) 2:22; C, Connolly (Brendan Tourgee, Pecararo) ppg, 3:04; C, Gillis (un.) 4:21.
2nd Period: C, A.J. Thomas (Pecararo) 1:23; C, Pecararo (Brian Middleton, Pat Drury) 6:05; G, Joseph Orlando (Emerson Marshall, Brett Cunningham) ppg, 7:34; G, Cunningham (Jack Costanzo, Marshall) 7:57.
3rd Period: G, Costanzo (Cunningham, Orlando) ppg, 14:06.
Saves: C, Colin Davis 12; G, Riley DeHaan 26, Nick Tarantino 13.