Blackwood makes 40 saves for 1st SO, Devils stop Bruins 1-0

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 41F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 41F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.