The Gloucester hockey team was able to finish off the Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament on a high note.
The Fishermen were relegated to the consolation round with a tough defeat at the hands of Barrington, R.I. in Monday’s opener but bounced back on Tuesday with five unanswered goals in a 6-2 win over Beverly at Talbot Rink.
The win moves Gloucester to 2-3 on the season and snaps a three-game losing streak.
“Tonight it was all about our forecheck and our physical play,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “Playing hard every shift is all about effort and not skill. We shook off a slow start and it was good to see us finish with two strong periods to get the win.”
Gloucester found itself trailing at two points in the contest as a Brad McAlpine breakaway goal gave the Panthers (0-6) a 1-0 lead under a minute in. A Colby Jewell power play goal tied it up after one but Beverly again got the next goal with Robert Massa scoring on the power play early in the second.
The Fishermen found themselves in a similar spot to where they were on Monday against Barrington in the second period, but instead of letting it snowball on them, they took command of the game and scored the final five goals.
“We had a little talk after the first period, some of the things that have been hurting us this season continued to hurt is early tonight,” Geary said. “But they responded and it was a full team response. We started to forecheck and the chances started to come. I thought our puck movement was much better tonight too.”
Gloucester scored three times in the third to take a 4-2 lead after two while outshooting the Panthers 21-4 through the opening 30 minutes (35-10 for the game).
Brett Cunningham tied up the score 4:23 into the middle frame with a power play goal from the right dot off of a pass from Jewell. Three-and-a-half minutes later Cunningham was at it again, scoring on a 3-on-2 break with Jewell again on the assist for what turned out to be the game winning goal. Charlie Terelak added an insurance goal with under five minute to go in the second and the Fishermen took that momentum into the third.
Chris Karvelas roofed one from the left circle off a Cade Cooper face-off win to make it 5-2 and Drew White banged home a rebound off a shot from Nick White to cap the scoring at 6-2.
Cunningham led the offensive charge with two goals and an assist while Jewell had a goal and two assists and both Brady Salah and Cooper had two helpers.
Geary was quick to credit the play of Cooper, Karvelas and Terelak, calling them the most physical line of the night. Chris LoJacono was named to the All Tournament team for his consistent play on the blue line.
Gloucester returns to action on Saturday at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody against Lynnfield (12 p.m.).
Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament Consolation Game Gloucester 6, Beverly 2
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Beverly 1 1 0 2
Gloucester 1 3 2 6
1st Period: Brad McAlpine (un.) :57; G, Colby Jewell (Brett Cunningham) ppg, 10:12.
2nd Period: B, Robert Massa (Logal Bowen) ppg, 2:17; G, Cunningham (Jewell, Brady Salah) ppg, 4:23; G, Cunningham (Jewell, Salah) 7:47; G, Charlie Terelak (Cade Cooper, Will Lowthers) 10:14.
3rd Period: G, Chris Karvelas (Cooper) 5:19; G, Drew White (Nick White, Joseph Orlando) 14:33.
Saves: B, Dylan Hunter 29; G, Riley De Haan 8.
Records: B, 0-6; G, 2-3.