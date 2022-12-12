The Gloucester boys basketball team will have a bit of a new-look lineup this winter.
While the Fishermen have a handful of players back from last year, most of them are seeing increased roles this winter.
"We don't have a ton of guys with significant varsity experience," said Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott, now in this season at the helm. "But this team has great senior leadership led by four captains that are settling into their new roles."
Senior captains Nate Montagnino and Adam Borowick are the players with the most returning varsity experience. Montagnino is the team's leading returning scorer as he established a solid inside presence last season while averaging just under eight points per game. Borowick saw time in the starting lineup and off the bench as a sixth man average just under seven points per game.
The tandem shouldered the offensive load for the Fishermen in their season opening win over Pentucket with Montagnino scoring 26 points and Borowick 25.
They are joined by fellow senior captains Brady Sullivan and Ashton Davis, both guards. Both players were inserted into the starting lineup this season and both bring versatile games. Sullivan can handle while Davis had 13 points in the opening night win. Both captains bring strong perimeter defense.
"Borowick and Montagnino both have the varsity experience so we will rely on that," Philpott said. "Ashton and Brady have both stepped up a lot already. Brady is a great ball handler and Ashton has really taken it upon himself to be a vocal leader on defense."
Sophomore Charles Amero, who saw some varsity minute as a freshmen, starts along side Montagnino at forward and led the Fishermen in rebounds in the opener. Sophomore Brayden Francis will see significant minutes off the bench along with senior Evan Anderson.
The Fishermen are looking to build off of a 2022 campaign that saw them reach the Div. 3 State Tournament and win a preliminary round contest.
In the Northeastern Conference, Gloucester looks to be competitive with all comers. The Fishermen will be competing in the NEC Lynch Division with the likes of Danvers, Saugus, Swampscott and Winthrop. Beverly, Masconomet, Marblehead, Peabody and Salem make up the NEC Dunn Division.
"The conference is tough with a lot of evenly matched teams," Philpott said. "We can be competitive with every one and we scheduled some tough non-conference games for our strength of schedule. The first goal is to get to 10 wins to take care of the tournament and not have to rely on that strength of schedule. If we continue to improve like we have so far we will be able to get there."
VIKINGS GO YOUNG
In Rockport, head coach Phil Whitley is starring at a bit of a double-edged sword. The Vikings are extremely young this season playing in the always tough Cape Ann League. But on the plus side, with a core of promising juniors and sophomores, the eighth year head coach will have this core in place for the next two seasons.
"We're kind of a blank canvas right now with our youth and inexperience," Whitley said. "But this is a fun group that loves the game and I'm excited to coach them this season and next. We could take some lumps early on but once they learn what the varsity game is all about I think we will surprise some people too, there is young talent."
Rockport was already dealt a tough blow in the preseason with junior captain Brooks Slingluff, who was supposed to be the team's top offensive weapon, out for a significant amount of time with an injury. Fellow junior captain Ed Merz is the most experienced player returning to the team as he saw time in the starting lineup and off the bench last season as a rotation regular that has already proven to be a reliable varsity scorer averaging over seven points per game a year ago.
Merz will be joined in the starting lineup by a trio of sophomores in guard Josiah Whitley and Chase Wheat along with forward Patrick Reardon. Junior guard Jackson Colbert will also play a big roe along with sophomore forward Aidan Christiansen.
"Ball handling and shooting is our strength," Whitley said. "We don't have a ton of size but our forwards our tough kids that don't mind the contact. We're the underdogs this year but this team is going to go out and play hard every night. That's where I think we will surprise some people, with our hustle."
The Vikings will be navigating a CAL Baker Division where most teams were hit hard by graduation. Outside of Manchester Essex the other four CAL Baker teams (Rockport, Hamilton-Wenham, Amesbury, Ipswich) all lost their leading scorers from a year ago so the Vikings won't be the only squad breaking in new players.
MANCHESTER ESSEX LOADED WITH TALENT AND EXPERIENCE
A year after reaching the Division 4 Quarterfinals, Manchester Essex returns four starters and six varsity regulars to the lineup this winter. That combination of talent and experience has the team thinking big this season.
"I'm lucky to have so many talented players back," said head coach Tim St. Laurent, now in his eighth year with the Hornets. "A lot of times at a smaller school you have to reload your lineup every year but we're picking up right where we left off last season and these guys are hungry to do it again."
Junior guard Cade Furse is the area's leading returning scorer after averaging more than 17 points per game as a sophomore. Furse is moving from shooting guard to point guard this season to utilize his shooting and ball skills.
"He's such a dynamic offensive player," St. Laurent said. "Instead of teams denying him the ball we're going to put it right in his hands as the point guard. If they want to step up on him we have the players around him."
Senior forwards Patrick Cronin and Brennan Twombly will also be returning to the starting lineup. At 6-foot-6, Cronin is the team's most versatile player as he can play inside and out on both ends of the floor and defend multiple positions. Twombly is an aggressive forward that uses his athleticism to get into the lane.
The Hornets have another big body in the middle in 6-foot-6 center Ed Chareas, who is a physical inside presence. Senior Guard Sam Athanas is back and is one of the most reliable shooters on the team along with senior forward Ben Hurd, another athletic forward that can score and rebound.
"These guys faced adversity last year early in the season and really learned how to win," St. Laurent said. "We want to take advantage of the matchups we see offensively and play aggressive defense. We have played fast in the past but we're playing even faster so far this year."
The Hornets have a big test right out of the gates on Friday at Newburyport in the season opener. While the Hornets are heavy favorites in the Baker Division, Newburyport may be the class of the CAL Kinney Division along with North Reading.
"We will find out what we got right way," St. Laurent said. "It's a good test for the opener and we will go from there. Our goal is to make another deep tournament run this year."