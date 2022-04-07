The Gloucester boys lacrosse team may have a new head coach, Geoff Kennedy, but the team has a very familiar feel to it this year. That’s because the Fishermen have their entire starting lineup returning this spring.
Kennedy is also a very familiar face to the program as he served as previous head coach Dylan Girard’s top assistant for the previous three seasons and coached at the U-15 level for Cape Ann Youth Lacrosse. Kennedy is also one of the best lacrosse players to come out of GHS as the 2011 graduate played college lax at St. Anselm, where he had a strong career.
“Even though I’ve coached all of the kids it’s nice to have all these veterans as a first year head coach,” Kennedy said. “They all know what to do out there because they’ve done it before.”
The Fishermen are led by a trio of senior captains that will lead the way at all three layers of the field.
P.J. Zappa was the team’s leading goal scorer a year ago and will head up the attack. Robbie Schuster is back in the midfield and is a key facilitator that can also find the back of the net regularly. Aidan Donald leads the defense after a breakout season in 2021, where he established a physical presence on the back line.
“All three bring something different to the field,” Kennedy said. “Shuster really runs our offense and was our second leading scorer a year ago. Zappa is a finisher and Donald really came on strong last year to earn the captain role this year.”
The three senior captains are only the start of Gloucester’s returning talent this year.
Defensively, Kennedy has a senior laden core to work with as seniors Ryan Frates and Jason McNiff join Donald. Sophomores Jackson Low and James Sanfilippo are back on attack as both established themselves as consistent scorers a year ago. Sophomore Brett Cunningham is back in the midfield and was the team’s third leading scorer last season. Junior Evan Anderson and sophomore Cooper Hedges return to the midfield, both played transition and defensive roles this year and have shown the ability to play a two-way game in preseason.
In goal, sophomore Ethan Mahoney and senior Daniel Beaton have both looked strong in the preseason. Mahoney was the team’s starter a year ago as a freshman and racked up over 200 saves. Beaton is seeing his first lacrosse action since his freshman season in 2019 after COVID wiped out the 2020 season and he opted to compete in wrestling in 2021 as the team competed in the spring last year.
Gloucester moves from Division 2 to Division 3 this year with the expanded, state-wide postseason. In the Northeastern Conference, the Fishermen will be joining Danvers, Swampscott, Saugus and Salem in the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division while Beverly, Marblehead, Masconomet and Peabody comprise the Dunn Division.
“Our big goal is to finish with a winning record, then hopefully we can get the program its first ever tournament win,” Kennedy said. “We’re a little bigger, faster and stronger than last year and if these returners keep growing their game, we could surprise some people this year.”