The Gloucester football schedule went through a bit of an overhaul in 2022, and the Fishermen are welcoming their first of three first-time opponents to Newell Stadium on Friday night.
Gloucester (0-1) hosts Chelsea (0-1) in the first meeting between the two schools in program history. Friday’s non-conference clash, and home opener for the Fishermen, is an interesting one not only because the two opponents are unfamiliar with each other, but because both teams need a win in Week 2 after opening day setbacks.
Gloucester is looking to bounce-back from a tight loss to Hamilton-Wenham last Saturday, 20-12. Chelsea, on the other hand, is looking to turn it around after a 45-6 drubbing at the hands of Salem in Week 1.
Here’s a look at what each squad brings to the table.
When Gloucester has the ball: The Fishermen featured a run-heavy attack last week out of the spread offense with 30 rushes to nine pass attempts. Gloucester came out strong early with nearly 150 yards of offense in the first half but struggled to move the ball in the second half against a strong Hamilton-Wenham defense. Senior captains Frank DeSisto (86 yards) and Caleb DeCoste (77 yards, two touchdowns) paced the Gloucester rushing attack behind an offensive line that showed improvements from a season ago in a physical contest. The senior captains ran both inside and outside the tackles and Gloucester will be looking to get that duo going again on Friday night to control the clock and the tempo. The Fishermen jumped out to a 12-7 halftime lead in Week 1 thanks to its ability to control the clock and limit Hamilton-Wenham’s possessions with both DeSisto and DeCoste picking up tough yards.
The Chelsea defense is coming off of a tough performance in Week 1 where Salem ran and threw the ball at will. The Witches had a 100-yard rusher and quarterback Cory Grimes threw for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.
The key for Gloucester will be controlling the line of scrimmage. If the Fishermen win the battle up front they shouldn’t have a ton of trouble moving the football on Friday night. Gloucester will also be looking to keep its offense in synch for all four quarters after slowing down in the second half in Week 1.
When Chelsea has the ball: The Red Devils struggled to move the ball offensively in their first game, not finding the end zone until the fourth quarter when Salem inserted its backups. Chelsea, however, does have some athletic players that can make plays on the edge that Gloucester will need to be aware of. Chelsea operates out of the spread and has some double-wing looks so the Fishermen will have to be ready for two contrasting styles of play.
Defensively, the Fishermen played really well against Hamilton-Wenham. While the Generals moved the ball better late, one of their three scores came on a really short field. Gloucester’s biggest strength on defense last week was its defensive line, with Anthony Russo, Chris Howell, Mike Toppan and Jayden Toppan all making plays and shutting down the Generals rushing attack, which featured a heavy dose of big, physical backs. The Fishermen linebackers also showed some physicality led by Kayden Souza and Nick Koros. The Fishermen have the potential to turn Chelsea into a one-dimensional team if their front seven plays the way it did a week ago.
The Fishermen were not as successful against the pass last week as the Generals got most of their yards through the air in the second half when the game tilted in their favor. Gloucester will need to cover some speedy players in the passing game this week and will need to make the Chelsea quarterback feel uncomfortable each time he drops back to throw.
Outlook: This is a game that both teams need after starting off the season with a loss. Gloucester particularly needs this one as it can not afford another loss against a team in a lower division as Gloucester resides in Division 5 while Chelsea is in Division 7. It’s only Week 2, but Gloucester can not afford to drop to 0-2 on the season with both losses coming to lower division teams and will certainly be hungry to pick up its first win in its first game under the lights at Newell Stadium.
Chelsea is athletic, but look for Gloucester’s improved line play on both sides of the ball to be the difference.