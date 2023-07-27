The High School football season may not open up regular season play in six weeks, but preseason workouts are now about three weeks away.
It’s never to early to talk some football, and Gloucester’s 2023 schedule has been finalized. The slate features a couple new faces and an old rival returning to the schedule late in the regular season.
The Fishermen are looking to improve on their 4-7 season in 2022. Here’s a week by week breakdown of what Gloucester will face this fall.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 VS. SOMERVILLE (7 P.M.)
The Fishermen start the season with three straight home games and Somerville is the first team to make the trip to Newell Stadium, playing the Fishermen for the first time since 2018 when the Northeastern Conference and Greater Boston League were merged.
The Highlanders are coming off of a 1-7 campaign in 2022, well outside of the Division 3 tournament race. This is a good opportunity for Gloucseter to start off the season on a high note as Somerville is not a historically strong program and Gloucester will be playing at home.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 VS. WESTON (7 P.M.)
Week 2 is a big one for the Fishermen, who would like nothing more than to deliver a little revenge to Weston, who handed them one of their most bitter defeats of the 2022 season.
Weston had a strong passing attack and a physical front in 2022 but that was a senior laden team. Last year’s meeting was a defensive battle with Gloucester scoring a touchdown on defense and setting up another with a turnover and run back inside the Weston five.
A 2-0 start would be a big deal for Gloucester and it’s a doable task. The Fishermen, however, will have to be on top of their game against Weston, a formidable opponent.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 VS. ST. BERNARD’S (7 P.M.)
The last of three games at Newell Stadium to open up the season is a unique and interesting test. The Fishermen will be taking on St. Bernard’s, a private school out of Fitchburg, for the first time in program history.
St. Bernard’s is a small school that competes in Division 7 in the MIAA state playoffs. But the Bernardians are a very good program and reached the Division 7 Super Bowl in 2022, falling to West Boylston to finish up their season at 11-2. They are known in Central Mass. for their Wing-T offense.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 AT SALEM (6:30 P.M.)
The Fishermen hit the road for the first time in Week 4 and it’s a doozy. Gloucester will travel to Bertram Field for its Northeastern Conference Lynch Division opener to face a Salem team that is getting a lot of hype heading into the 2023 season.
The Fishermen have dropped two straight games to the upstart Witches, both close games. In 2023 Salem broke out to an early lead and held off a late Gloucester comeback bid with a trick play touchdown late in the fourth. Gloucester will once again have to deal with Salem quarterback Corey Grimes, who has played very well against his NEC Lynch rival in the previous three meetings between the two squads.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 AT WINTHROP (6:30 P.M.)
Gloucester faces another big test in Week 5 as the second half of the regular season gets underway. Winthrop is always a tough foe and has beaten Gloucester handily the last two times the teams have met.
This is a great midseason barometer for the Fishermen. If they can turn in a competitive game or even win their tournament chances will be looking bright. Winthrop has owned this meeting recently, however, as Gloucester has scored one touchdown in the last two meetings.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12 VS. SAUGUS (6:30 P.M.)
The Fishermen return to Newell Stadium in Week 6 for their third NEC Lynch Division contest. Saugus did not win a conference game in 2022 and Gloucester ran all over them in a 48-22 win in Saugus.
This game comes at a good time for the Fishermen as it is sandwiched between a stretch of difficult opponents.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 AT PEABODY (7 P.M.)
The NEC Lynch finale comes against the defending NEC Lynch Division champs, who turned in a 10-1 campaign a year ago. The Tanners will have a lot of big time players to replace from the 2022 team and don’t look to be as strong as they were a year ago, but they still have plenty of playmakers and contributors returning and look to be formidable once again.
This will be a tough test for Gloucester and, like the Winthrop game, a good barometer to where the team stands in the big picture.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 VS. BEVERLY (7 P.M.)
While the teams have met well over 100 times, this will be the first meeting between the longtime NEC rivals since 2021, a 50-0 Beverly win.
The Panthers had a rough 2022 season at 3-7, missing the postseason. Like Gloucester, they are looking for a bounce-back year in 2023 and have several returners back in the fold. This is Gloucester’s only NEC crossover game on the schedule. The Fishermen have not won a NEC crossover game since 2018. Playing competitively will be important in this one as Gloucester has not been on the same level as the larger schools in the NEC in a long time, a close game would be a big step in the right direction.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3, MIAA PLAYOFFS BEGIN
The State Tournament begins in Week 9 and Gloucester will be spending the first eight weeks jockeying for position in Division 5.
The Fishermen have not been to the postseason since 2018. This year it will probably take at least five wins to get into the tournament given their strength of schedule, which was middling in the division in 2022.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23 AT DANVERS (10 A.M.)
The Fishermen will travel to Deering Stadium looking to turn the tables on Danvers in the annual Thanksgiving Day clash. The Falcons have won a series best five games in a row against Gloucester including four straight on Thanksgiving. Gloucester’s last Thanksgiving win came in 2017.
Danvers hasn’t just won the last five meetings, it has dominated, beating Gloucester by three scores or more in each of those last five wins including a 28-0 win at Newell Stadium last year.
A competitive game would be a big step in the right direction although the Falcons will surely be heavy favorites when November rolls around.
2023 GHS Football schedule
Date;Opponent;Time
Sept. 8;vs. Somerville;7 p.m.
Sept. 15;vs. Weston;7 p.m.
Sept. 22;vs. St. Bernard’s;7 p.m.
Sept. 29;at Salem;6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6;at Winthrop;6:30 p.m.
Oct. 12;vs. Saugus;6:30 p.m.
Oct. 20;at Peabody;7 p.m.
Oct. 27;vs. Beverly;7 p.m.
Nov. 23;at Danvers;10 a.m.