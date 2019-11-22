Brewery's group run provides another outlet for local runners

In case you haven’t noticed, the North Shore is suddenly chock full of great little taprooms for the craft beer enthusiasts among us. But an added benefit for local runners is the simultaneous growth of free group runs from many of these breweries.
Readers of this space will note that weekly runs have been started by the likes of Notch Brewing in Salem and Amesbury, Gentile Brewing in Beverly and True North Ale in Ipswich (see race listings below for details). Another weekly run was started this fall by Old Planters Brewing in Beverly.
“The Rhino Run Club started this fall when a small group of our founding members met up at the tap room,” said Scott Jamieson, who leads the group. “We were looking to come up with a plan to gather our families at Old Planters for family dinners on Sunday nights, but a book club didn’t feel right. Each of us liked the idea of combining an element of fitness with our outings, so we started throwing around the idea of doing a running club like Notch and Gentile have.”
The group had its first run on Sept. 8, running from Cove Park to the taproom at 232 Rantoul St.
“At first we were the Old Planters Running Club, but our friend Darren masterminded the shift to naming ourselves Rhino Run Club, tipping our collective hats to Rhino Tears IPA,” Jamieson said.
The runs take place on Sunday afternoons, normally meeting at 3:30 p.m. and departing by 3:45. Jamieson said the times may shift slightly depending on the Patriots schedule, but any changes will be communicated through social media.
“We plan runs to be 2.5 to 3.1 miles, with plenty of options to shorten the route if needed,” he added. “We always start and end at the taproom.”
Jamieson said the group has modest aims, but hopes to grow the run.
“Our goal is to run with whoever can make it, whether that is three people or 50 people. We had a dozen runners last weekend, which was great,” he noted. “The hope is to make the club an extension of the brewery. It’s such a welcoming, friendly place. We want people to join us. It doesn’t matter if they are a marathon runner or if they can’t run a mile yet.”
As the first brewery to start up group runs, Notch Brewing is three years into its Meters for Liters team, which does 5K runs on Wednesday nights and 5K/10K runs on Sunday mornings. Runners earn Notch swag for completing different numbers of runs (10/25/50/100); Dan Donato, who launched Meters for Liters, told me a few months ago that the Wednesday night runs average about 85 people per week and the Sunday runs average about 30. Donato recently started a Notch-sponsored Thursday night run in Amesbury at Fortune Bar, an establishment he owns.
Just like the world of North Shore taprooms, the world of local group runs is getting a little more crowded. But Jamieson feels the collegial nature of brewing can extend into running as well.
“I’m sure we can learn a lot from Notch and Gentile and their established clubs,” he said. “The nice part is it’s not a competition with those groups. I’m sure there is potential for some joint runs in the future.”
Starts and stops:
The 2019 LiveSTRONG at the Y Half Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23 at Lt. Ross Park, 23 Johnson St., Peabody. Race supports LiveSTRONG at the Y, a program that helps adult cancer survivors reclaim their health and well-being after a cancer diagnosis. Visit https://www.ymcametronorth.org/support/road-race-series/half-marathon/ for more information.
The 2019 YMCA of the North Shore Road Race Series wraps up on Saturday, Dec. 7 with the Reindeer Run 5K at the Cabot Street YMCA, 245 Cabot St., Beverly. The race starts at 10 a.m.; post-race party features beer from Channel Marker Brewing and food from Rev Kitchen and Bar. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1590 for more information.
The Festivus 5K for Autism, Finz Seafood & Grill, 86 Wharf St., Salem, 10 a.m. This Festivus-themed race through Salem is sponsored by Friends of Northshore Education Consortium and hosted by Finz. The race will help the Northshore Education Consortium of Beverly educate students with autism. Costumes based on the Seinfeld-created holiday are welcomed and the best will receive awards. Visit http://www.festivus5k.com/ for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
