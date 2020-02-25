Bruins don't move needle at deadline, but future looks brighter

Nothing the Boston Bruins did in the days leading up to the National Hockey League’s trading deadline will make the difference between winning or not winning the Stanley Cup in 2020.
The tinkering undertaken by general manager Don Sweeney might give the B’s a better shot to win the Cup in 2021 or 2022, though.
Boston’s activity amounted to acquiring a pair of “middle six” forwards, both from the Ducks, in separate deals. Ondrej Kase, nabbed Friday in exchange for a first round pick and David Backes, will likely fill out the second line, while Nick Ritchie came East on Monday with the price of Danton Heinen and projects to fill out the third line alongside Charlie Coyle.
These are decent moves and should provide the kind of marginal improvements you can expect from middling players.
Whether or not the B’s hoist the Stanley Cup in June will come down to health and the performance of stars like Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. It’ll come down to goalie Tuukaa Rask playing as well as he did in the 2019 playoffs and if it comes to secondary scoring, what Boston gets out of Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci and Coyle will be far more paramount than anything these new ex-Ducks can do.
Still, the NHL-leading Bruins are no worse off with Kase and Ritchie in the fold and neither came at a steep price. Kase is no worse a fit on Krejci’s wing than any of the numerous skaters who have gone through that revolving door lately — and since he scored 20 goals two years ago — could be an upgrade.
“I think (Krejci) is an unbelievable player, and I think anyone would want to play with him. Unbelievable at passing,” Kase said on Saturday’s introductory conference call. “I think I’m a pretty good skater and I can score goals. Very good defensively.”
Ritchie, meanwhile, brings some size and grit. At 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds, he’s built to stand up to the grind of four playoff rounds. If Boston sees a big, mean opponent skin to last year’s St. Louis Blues (like Washington or Tampa Bay in the East), Ritchie’s an invaluable part of protecting the B’s more svelte skaters and keeping punishing hits close to even.
Perhaps the most important thing about Kase and Ritchie is that they’re both already under contract for next season at very reasonable rates. Kase’s $2.6 million is far less than the $6 million due to Backes (though the B’s retained some of Backes’ salary); Ritchie is also cheaper than Heinen, so Boston now has nearly $20 million in cap space this summer. That’s an enormous resource. Looking at the age of Boston’s key players — Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Rask etc — it’s been a common refrain to call this year a “last kick at the can.” But by clearing enough money to potentially re-sign Torey Krug without having to peel off a youngster, Sweeney may have extended his team’s Stanley Cup window to include next year and, if the veterans are healthy, the year after. Winning the trade deadline doesn’t always lead to winning the championship. Two years ago, the B’s added the best player on the board (Rick Nash) and came up empty. Last year, their acquisitions of Coyle and Marcus Johansson were dynamite. When they won it all in 2011, the less-heralded deals for Chris Kelly and Rich Peverley proved more valuable then the headline grabbing deal for Tomas Kaberle. I don’t think either Kase or Ritchie are as good as Johansson, Coyle, Peverley or Kelly. With 19 games left in the regular season, though, the Bruins have the best record in hockey. Most teams that lose Game 7 of the Cup Finals don’t go very far the following year; to their credit. The Bruins have played like a club determined to buck that trend and become the first team to win the Cup after losing a Finals Game 7 in 64 years.
So while it would’ve been great to grab a playoff proven wing like Chris Kreider (who stayed with the Rangers on a new contract) or a feel-good story like Joe Thornton (who remained with the Sharks), the Bruins are certainly no worse after these deals.
