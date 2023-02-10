The Manchester Essex boys basketball found itself in a familiar spot after Friday's 71-43 win over Hamilton-Wenham. The Hornets are now back-to-back Cape Ann League Baker Division champions.
The team clinched the title outright on Friday night with the win and a little bit of help from Rockport, which beat Georgetown in a shocking upset on Friday night.
Manchester Essex now has a 15-2 record on the season, 13-0 in the Cape Ann League, good for a second straight league crown and third in the last five seasons.
"The boys really wanted this and worked hard to get it," Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent said. "We have an all league team out there, it's been awesome to coach them."
The Hornets size was too much for a young Generals squad as forward Brennan Twombly paced the Hornets in the first half with 16 of his 18 points, getting to the basket at will in transition and in the half court. Center Ed Chareas was a force inside on both ends of the floor with 18 points and 13 rebounds on the night to go with several blocked shots on the defensive end. Chareas put his 6-foot-6 frame to use with his points coming in the post and on put-backs.
Guard Cade Furse led the way with 22 points.
"We're at our best when we play like we did tonight," St. Laurent said. "Cade and Brennan are going to get theirs, we run our offense through them. But when Eddy plays like that we're really tough to slow down. That's what we want."
It was back-and-forth in the opening minutes with the Generals scoring the first five points and Manchester Essex responding with the next 10 before the Generals tied it up at 10-10. The Hornets, however, would go on to control the rest of the night. The Manchester Essex lead grew to 20-13 after one and the CAL champs essentially put the game away in the second frame.
Hamilton-Wenham's outside shooting kept it competitive, but points started to come in transition with Manchester Essex jumping passing lanes and getting easy baskets off of the turnovers. The Hornets finished the half on a 16-3 run to open up a 43-25 lead at the break.
"We settled up and got used to what they were trying to do," St. Laurent said. "And our players are smart so they started to find a groove once the game got settled."
Manchester Essex continued to extend that edge in the second half with the 71-48 final being its largest lead of the night.
With the CAL Baker title wrapped up, the Hornets are now going for an undefeated season in league play. They have two games remaining in the league with road games against Amesbury on Tuesday and Ipswich on Thursday.
Manchester Essex 71, Hamilton-Wenham 43
at Manchester Essex High School
H-W 13;12;11;7 |43
ME 20;22;16;13 |71
H-W: Caden Schrock 4-0-10, Abram Labell 3-0-8, Alex Menegoni 3-0-8, Connor McClintock 3-1-7, Luke Molitano 1-0-3, William Broughton 1-0-2, James Day 1-0-2, Liam O'Bannon 1-0-2, Cole Scanlon 0-1-1.
ME: Cade Furse 9-2-22, Brennan Twombly 7-3-18, Ed Chareas 8-2-18, Patrick Cronin 3-1-7, Sam Athanas 1-0-3, Milo Zeltzer 1-0-3.
3-Pointers: Schrock 2, Labell, Menegoni, Molitano; ME, Furse 2, Twombly, Athanas, Zeltzer.
Halftime: 43-25 ME
Records: H-W, 5-12; ME, 15-2.