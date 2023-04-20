It certainly was not the prettiest of baseball games on Thursday morning when Cape Ann League rivals Manchester Essex and Hamilton-Wenham met at Gosbee Field.
The Hornets and Generals combined for 16 errors on the afternoon, which led to 20 combined runs. In the end, it was visiting Hamilton-Wenham that kept its undefeated record intact with a 14-6 win. The Generals are now 4-0 on the year, 3-0 in the CAL while Manchester Essex falls to 2-2 with its first loss in the CAL (2-1).
Strikeouts ended up being a major factor as the Generlas struck out only two times to nine strikeouts for Manchester Essex hitters, eight coming against winning pitcher Gian Gamelli. The sophomore left hander allowed two unearned runs in four innings for the win. Of his three hits allowed, two were misplayed pop ups and the other a nubber along the third base line.
"We've put an emphasis on limiting the swings and putting the ball in play was key today," Generals head coach Reggie Maidment said. "And that's the benefit of having G on the mound, he didn't have his best stuff today but he got the strikeouts when he needed them."
Tied 2-2 after two, the Generals took the lead for good with a five run top of the third inning with four Manchester Essex errors opening the floodgates.
James Day and Gamelli, who gave the Generals a 2-0 first inning lead with a two-run shot to left, scored on fielding errors for a 4-2 Generals lead. Galen Clark-Goldfield then drove in two more runs with a single to left and the final run came in on an Abram Labell sacrifice fly for a 7-2 Generals edge.
The Generals tacked on three mores runs in the top of the first on a Chris Feron grounder on the infield, a double steal bringing in Alex Cote from third and a Manchester Essex error bringing in Tate Fitzgibbons to extend the advantage to 10-2.
"Hamilton-Wenham is a good team and you can't give them extra outs the way we did today," Hornets head coach B.J. Weed said. "I thought (starter) Satchel (Rubin) pitched well and did his job we just didn't make the plays in the field. But we know this is a talented team, it's early in the season and we're still putting the pieces of the puzzle together, we will find them."
The Hornets battled back with four runs of their own in the sixth as Kevin McKenna singled in a run and later scored on a wild pitch while Matteo Sarmanian got a run home on a sacrifice fly and Henry Otterbein scored on a wild pitch to cut the Manchester Essex deficit to 11-6.
Hamilton-Wenham, however, added three more in the top of the seventh with a Drew Stewart RBI single, a Ferron sacrifice fly and a Fitzgibbons grounder. Hamilton-Wenham had seven different players drive in a run with Gamelli, Gerron and Clark-Goldfield driving in two each. Day, Cote and Ferron each had two hits. The Generals host Triton on Tuesday (3:45 p.m.).
"The good thing with this lineup is that it's deep and someone different can get it done any night," Maidment said. "It's always good to get a win here, Manchester Essex is always strong. But we have some stuff to clean up defensively. We can't have our pitchers rolling up ground balls for us and not make the plays. We will get back to work and clean that up (next game)."
Kevin McKenna led the way for Manchester Essex with two hits, Mike DeOreo had a hit and Otterbein a hit and two runs. The Hornets are back action on Friday at Bishop Fenwick (11 a.m.).
Hamilton-Wenham 14, Manchester Essex 6
at Gosbee Field, Essex
H-W 205 301 3| 14
ME 200 004 0| 6
H-W: Labell, LF, 4-0-0; Day, SS, 3-2-2; Jones, PH, 0-1-0; Gamelli, P, 3-2-1; Clarke, P, 1-1-0; Stein, 1B, 3-2-1; Stewart, PH, 1-1-1; Cote, 3B, 4-1-2; Collins, PH, 1-0-0; Feron, DH, 4-2-2; Fitzgibbons, RF, 3-2-1; Ring, PH, 0-0-0; Clark-Goldfield, 2B, 3-0-1; Scanlon, CF, 4-0-1; Totals, 34-14-12.
ME: Sarmanian, DH, 3-1-0; Otterbein, CF, 4-2-1; DeOreo, LF, 4-0-1; Porat, 1B, 3-0-0; Flood, SS, 3-0-0; M. McKenna, C, 4-0-0; Brunning, 2B, 2-1-0; Edelstein, RF, 3-0-0; Catanzaro, PH, 1-1-0; K. McKenna, 3B, 3-1-2. Totals, 30-6-4.
RBI: H-W, Gamelli 2, Feron 2, Clark-Goldfield 2, Labell, Stewart, Fitzgibbons, Scanlon; ME, Sarmanian, K. McKenna.
WP, Gamelli; LP, Rubin.