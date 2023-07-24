It was a weekend to remember for Zach Calmus.
The Gloucester resident and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) regular was recently honored by Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame with the “Kevin Dewey” Spirit Award. Calmus, 31, was honored at the 15th Annual Bare Knuckle Weekend in Belfast, New York on July 8.
The Gloucester resident received the award for his heart and desire in the ring as he has established himself as one of the more entertaining bare-knuckle fighters on the pro circuit. He was one of several award winners honored at the event, which is held every year to celebrate the sport. Comeback of the Year, Fight of the Year, Fighter Debut of the Year and Sportsmanship Awards were a few of those also honored along with Calmus’ Spirit Award
Calmus dedicated his win to Gloucester, which he thanked for the unwavering support he has received in his career.
If the award weren’t enough, Calmus also had another celebration in store for the weekend. The bare-knuckle fighter got married to now wife Paula. Fittingly, the two were married at a ceremony in the ring used in “Rocky 2” which is preserved and kept in the Bare-Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame in Belfast.
Calmus has become a mainstay in BKFC since he made his debut in April 2021. In his bare-knuckle career the Gloucester resident sports a 2-2 record and is currently the No. 12 ranked bare-knuckle fighter in the U.S. Known for his all out style, Calmus has regularly put on entertaining fights in victory or defeat.
His most recent bout may have been his most impressive, a knockout win over Michael Fournier at BKFC 39 in March. His first win came in March of 2022, a decision win over Kyle McElroy. He also received BKFC 17 Fight of the Night honors in his bare-knuckle debut, a loss to the highly experienced Bobo O’Bannon that made him a household name in the bare-knuckle community.
He is currently training looking to fight one more time in the 2023 calendar year and improve his ranking.